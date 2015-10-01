Santa Barbara Eastside Gears Up For Its Own Council Member

Advice

Five candidates are vying for the Eastside City Council seat in this year's district elections

When people boast about the paradise of Santa Barbara, they point to the beaches, the mountains and the Spanish Revival architecture of downtown. It’s where some celebrities call home and you might even glimpse one on Coast Village Road or State Street.

But there are other sides to Santa Barbara, unseen by most people who just travel in-and-out on Highway 101. The Eastside neighborhood won’t appear on a postcard and there certainly are no red bricks decorating the sidewalks. It’s not part of any official or unofficial tour of Santa Barbara.

This neighborhood is rich in a different way. It is home to many of the community’s working class and working poor families. It has a vibrant business area on Milpas Street, but there’s no Nordstrom, Apple Store or Starbucks to be found.

Instead, there are tax and immigration attorneys, taquerias and two popular soccer sports stores. In the homes here, in many cases, families double- and triple-up inside, and you’re lucky to find a parking space on the street at any time during the day or night.

This November, the Eastside will get its own representative on the Santa Barbara City Council — It’s guaranteed. The Santa Barbara City Council earlier this year moved to district elections, in hopes of getting more Latino representatives on the council. In a city that is nearly 40 percent Latino, only one Latina, Cathy Murillo, sits on the council.

That’s going to change. On the ballot for the Eastside District 1 are Cruzito Herrera Cruz, Jason Dominguez, Jacqueline Inda, Andria Martinez Cohen and Michael Merenda.

Dominguez, Inda and Martinez Cohen have waged aggressive campaigns looking to represent the Eastside. Their signs decorate the Eastside like holiday lights during Christmastime.

Cruz, a perennial candidate who has run four times unsuccessfully, and Merenda are not running active campaigns or raising money to win a seat, though Cruz is appearing at candidate forums.

The campaign has been respectful but intensely competitive, mostly marked by the learning curve that some of the candidates seem to be experiencing in real time in front of longtime residents. Most of the candidates are speaking in broad generalities, with promises to “work together” to solve problems.

The issues on the Eastside are complex. Residents there want better street lighting and they want cars to slow down on the streets, particularly the motorists from the hillside Riviera who zip down the roads into the flatlands, headed to the freeway.

They want fewer homeless people on the streets and they don’t want the city to approve more dense affordable housing projects in their neighborhoods.

A candidate can win a seat on the City Council with far fewer votes than the at-large system, perhaps 1,000 or less, which could have encouraged some of these first-time candidates to seek office now.

Andria Martinez Cohen represents the most traditional, political machine-backed candidate. The Santa Barbara County Democratic Party came out early and strong in her favor, long before the deadline for candidates to apply to run. If district elections were intended to move the city away from the partisan politics that have marked the council since 2003, Cohen doesn’t represent that change.

The Democratic Party has packaged her alongside Cathy Murillo, an incumbent running in District 3 on Santa Barbara’s Westside, and party volunteers will stump for Martinez Cohen now and through Election Day.

She wants more affordable housing, she supports an increase in the minimum wage, and supports labor unions. She said she moved to Santa Barbara in 2005 and lived and worked in Mexico on-and-off from 2003 to 2005. She was born and raised in Long Beach.

“I will work hard to see that Eastside residents receive the services their tax dollars are paying for to address specific issues like trash dumping, graffiti removal, improved street lighting, and work to improve community policing to address illegal parking, speeding, and homelessness,” Martinez Cohen told Noozhawk.

Martinez Cohen, who has raised $24,000 in her campaign, has been critical of city staff’s approach to economic development.

“Currently there is not a plan in place and no staff members dedicated to economic development,” she said.

She said the city should have dedicated staff acting as a small business liaison to other city departments in order to get projects through the system in a timelier manner and also help identify new areas for growth.

Two of the other District 1 candidates are partially responsible for the creation of district elections in the first place. Inda and Cruz were two of the five Voting Rights Act lawsuit plaintiffs that led to the settlement, though Cruz dropped out of the suit before the settlement with the city was reached.

Inda, who has raised $20,000 in the campaign, touts herself as the candidate of the people, not a candidate who parachuted in. Inda was born and raised on the Eastside. She is a mother to biological and foster children.

“I know this city intimately and it is because of the history of leadership and trust building that I am supported by this Eastside residents,” Inda said.

“My goal on council is to cut through the red tape. We need a council member that will work out of the district he or she will represent. This district is very diverse and needs a council person that is willing to stand up in the face of controversy.”

Inda also assumed a higher profile in the district with her opposition to the Milpas Community Association’s business improvement district. Inda opposed the MCA’s proposal to create an assessment to clean up the area and drew political opposition from the MCA’s executive director Sharon Byrne, who is running for council in District 3 on the Westside.

Inda has fought publicly in favor of maintaining the Eastside as a place for the local working class, battling perceived gentrification of the area by some members of the business community.

Inda, if elected, wants the council members to individually appoint city board members and commissioners, rather than the entire council voting to appoint them. She also has been an advocate of wanting to bring City Hall to the people.

“I will coordinate neighborhood-based services,” Inda said.

“People need to be able to just be able to walk in and speak to their council person when they have an issue or idea. Not call and leave a voicemail at City Hall.”

Jason Dominguez, who has raised $24,000 in the campaign, also has a fair share of signs showing his support on the Eastside.

Dominguez has portrayed himself as moderate who can appeal to both conservatives and liberals. He prides himself on having the intellect to solve the problems, but the heart to also understand them.

He is an attorney and first moved to Santa Barbara in 1998 from the San Fernando Valley.

“I will be a responsive and effective advocate to be sure that the Eastside and downtown get specific services and infrastructure projects that meet our needs, like increased neighborhood patrols, traffic safety improvements, and youth development programs, and I'll work to increase offerings at the Eastside Branch Library, Franklin Neighborhood Center, Community Policing Office and parks,” Dominguez said.

Cruz and Merenda are not actively campaigning. Cruz lists himself on the ballot as a community social worker. Merenda says he is an educational entrepreneur.

“Our citizenry can expect from my civic candidacy a Three-Point Plan,” Cruz says in his ballot statement. “First, as a public steward make increases in city budgets to adult, youth, and educational services. Second, work in improving and supporting our city’s public infrastructure in Districts. Third, be fiscally responsible in the financial management of our City’s operating budget.”

Merenda said he will bring Santa Barbara “into the 21st century” and create jobs, respect seniors, the disabled, the working poor and ensure a clean/safe environment.

Ballots for the mail-in-only election are being sent to voters next week and more information about the district elections is on the city website here.

