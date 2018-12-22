Santa Barbara Edged by No.1 Loyola in South Torrance Soccer Tournament Final

Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara High's boys soccer team reached the championship game of the South Torrance Holiday Tournament and fell to rival Loyola, 1-0, on Saturday night.

The Dons advanced to the final by beating Lynwood, 2-1, on a pair of Juan Carlos Torres goals.

Loyola is top-ranked in Division 1 of the CIF-SS and is the No. 1 team in the nation by Top Drawer Soccer.



The Cubs, who return the bulk of their roster that lost to the Dons in last year's Division 1 semifinals, scored the game's only goal in the 18th minute.



"I’m extremely proud of the boys," Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil said. "After four tough games and to then go out and hang with the No. 1 team in the country was absolutely a pleasure to experience. We’re a young team that played with what is arguably one of the best high school teams in the nation And we had our chances to tie it up."

Heil praised Jackson Wright and Ben Kyle. "They not only had a great five games, but played exceptionally well tonight against Loyola," he said. "Two new faces to varsity, junior Pedro Guillen and freshman Luke Goodman, also played really well for us today."

Torres, Kyle and goalkeeper Connor Lambe were named to the all-tournament team.

Santa Barbara (8-4) is back in action on Jan. 4 at Camarillo.

