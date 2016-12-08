Santa Barbara Edged Out By La Salle

Boys Basketball

The Santa Barbara boys basketball team suffered their second one-point loss in two days on Thursday in a 70-69 loss to La Salle in the Simi Valley Tournament.

Anthony Padilla scored 19 points and Ben Brown added 14, but the Dons were unable to capitalize on a 37-33 halftime lead.

Anthony Trujillo contributed 13 points on the day.

"I think this game was really good for us," said Santa Barbara coach Joe Bregantes. "We are starting to learn how to compete better."

With the loss, the Dons fell to 3-2 on the year, and next take on Clovis West on Friday as Simi Valley Tournament play continues.

