Santa Barbara Edges Out Viewpoint

Tennis

The Santa Barbara High boys tennis team narrowly defeated Viewpoint on Tuesday 10-8 in a non-league matchup.

Senior Michael Kelly rallied from a 4-1 deficit in a must-win set with his team (3-2) ahead 9-8, and gutted out a 7-5 victory to seal the win.

Noah Ostovany took down Viewpoint's No. 1 player 6-3 in a big win.

The Dons won eight of nine doubles matches and the teams of Taylor Kleine and Kai Wilkinson and Mason Lender and Mike Chung each went 3-0.

Santa Barbara begins Channel League play on March 16 against Buena.

