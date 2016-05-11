Santa Barbara Edges Past Newbury Park in CIF Opener

Tennis

There is a reason why certain individuals are remembered forever, as opposed to those whose names are forgotten quickly over time.

In big games, great players always seem to step up to the challenge and come up in the clutch.

This was exactly the case for Santa Barbara’s Jackson Powell during an opening round matchup versus Newbury Park in the CIF-SS Division 1 tennis playoffs.

With his team in desperate need of a spark, the senior captain didn’t disappoint as he led the Dons to a 10-8 victory over the Panthers on Wednesday afternoon.

During an impressive performance, Powell went undefeated in singles while posting a combined game score of 18-1. This was especially remarkable considering the strength of his opponents.

“We knew that Newbury Park had a strong singles lineup but Jackson played outstanding tennis today,” Santa Barbara head coach Greg Tebbe said. “He really gave the team a boost by only giving up one game.”

Also making a notable impact for the Dons were their doubles teams. The duos of Spencer Ekola and Noah Ostovany, and Taggart Mills and Tyler Greenwald combined to go 4-2, respectively.

Following a back-and-forth affair throughout the first two rounds, both squads were knotted up at six apiece. During the final round, Santa Barbara was able to break loose and seal the victory, winning four out of their final six sets.

With the victory, Santa Barbara (14-5 overall) advances to the second round of the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs where they will face off against sixth-ranked Corona del Mar this Friday.

SANTA BARBARA

Singles:

Jackson Powell 3-0

Harry deBoer 1-2

Michael Chung 0-1

Kai Wilkinson 0-2

Doubles:

Spencer Ekola / Noah Ostovany 2-1

Taggart Mills / Tyler Greenwald 2-1

Taylor Kleine / Mike Kelly 1-0

Taylor Kleine / Logan Lender 1-1

