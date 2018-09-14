Santa Barbara Education Foundation Board Adds Diana Ciontea

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation has elected Diana Ciontea to its Board of Directors.

Ciontea leads financial planning and analysis at FastSpring, an eCommerce platform headquartered in Santa Barbara.

She has experience guiding financial and strategic efforts across a broad range of corporate environments, including Fortune 500 companies and high-tech startups.

As a volunteer for Reading to Kids, Ciontea is dedicated to inspiring underserved children with a love of reading by partnering with schools and parents.

Ciontea is a Santa Barbara native and a graduate of San Marcos High School who recently moved back to the community. She holds a B.S. in biomedical engineering and a minor in business from the University of Southern California.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving some15,000 students in 22 schools. For more information, visit www.santabarbaraeducation.org.