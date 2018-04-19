Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:19 pm | Fair and Breezy 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Education Foundation Hope Awards to Honor Leaders in Public Education

By Margie Yahyavi for the Santa Barbara Education Foundation | March 27, 2014 | 9:17 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation will host its 14th Annual Hope Awards Benefit Reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 12 at the Carrillo Recreation Ballroom.

Jon Clark
Jon Clark

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation’s Hope Awards annually honors those who are champions of public education in our community. These honorees hold a long and valued history of commitment to local public schools.

This year’s honorees are Jon Clark, president of the James S. Bower Foundation, and Annette Cordero, professor at SBCC and former trustee of the Santa Barbara Board of Education.

“Jon and Annette are unique individuals whose collective advocacy for children in classrooms has benefited everyone in our community,” SBEF board president Craig Price said. “Without their dedication to public education, I cannot imagine what the state of our schools would be.”

SBEF is the only nonprofit with the sole purpose of supporting projects and programs that benefit every student in the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Established in 1985, SBEF has been the one consistent organization that the district, school sites and programs rely on for community investment in public education to ensure equity and access to an innovative, world-class education that inspires confidence, competence and creativity in every student.

“Our community benefits greatly from the Santa Barbara Education Foundation. Having their support makes my job a lot easier,” Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Cash said. “I can think of no better way to support the foundation than by spending an evening honoring two truly great advocates of public education — Jon Clark and Annette Cordero.”

Annette Cordero
Annette Cordero

This year’s Hope Awards will not only honor Cordero and Clark but will also feature keynote speaker Rob Reich.

Reich is an associate professor of political science at Stanford University. Among other accomplishments, he is a leading expert on philanthropy in education and will be leading a discussion asking the question, “What role should philanthropy play in a democratic society?”

“Rob Reich is one of the most influential thought leaders on education and the important role non-profits play in supporting students in classrooms,” Price said. “His opinions on how we can best serve students and provide equity through our philanthropic efforts will be thought provoking as SBEF moves forward with its mission. His talk will be worth the price of admission alone.”

The 2014 Hope Awards is a benefit reception that will be held April 12 at the Carrillo Recreation Center Ballroom. Tickets are $125 per person and are available online by clicking here.

— Margie Yahyavi is executive director of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 