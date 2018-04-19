Santa Barbara Education Foundation Hope Awards to Honor Leaders in Public Education

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation will host its 14th Annual Hope Awards Benefit Reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 12 at the Carrillo Recreation Ballroom.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation’s Hope Awards annually honors those who are champions of public education in our community. These honorees hold a long and valued history of commitment to local public schools.

This year’s honorees are Jon Clark, president of the James S. Bower Foundation, and Annette Cordero, professor at SBCC and former trustee of the Santa Barbara Board of Education.

“Jon and Annette are unique individuals whose collective advocacy for children in classrooms has benefited everyone in our community,” SBEF board president Craig Price said. “Without their dedication to public education, I cannot imagine what the state of our schools would be.”

SBEF is the only nonprofit with the sole purpose of supporting projects and programs that benefit every student in the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Established in 1985, SBEF has been the one consistent organization that the district, school sites and programs rely on for community investment in public education to ensure equity and access to an innovative, world-class education that inspires confidence, competence and creativity in every student.

“Our community benefits greatly from the Santa Barbara Education Foundation. Having their support makes my job a lot easier,” Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Cash said. “I can think of no better way to support the foundation than by spending an evening honoring two truly great advocates of public education — Jon Clark and Annette Cordero.”

This year’s Hope Awards will not only honor Cordero and Clark but will also feature keynote speaker Rob Reich.

Reich is an associate professor of political science at Stanford University. Among other accomplishments, he is a leading expert on philanthropy in education and will be leading a discussion asking the question, “What role should philanthropy play in a democratic society?”

“Rob Reich is one of the most influential thought leaders on education and the important role non-profits play in supporting students in classrooms,” Price said. “His opinions on how we can best serve students and provide equity through our philanthropic efforts will be thought provoking as SBEF moves forward with its mission. His talk will be worth the price of admission alone.”

The 2014 Hope Awards is a benefit reception that will be held April 12 at the Carrillo Recreation Center Ballroom. Tickets are $125 per person and are available online by clicking here.

— Margie Yahyavi is executive director of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.