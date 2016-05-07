Santa Barbara Education Foundation Honors Superintendent Dave Cash at HOPE Awards

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

About 250 supporters of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation attended the annual HOPE Awards on April 28 at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum to honor Dave Cash, the retiring superintendent of the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes community investment in public education for the 16,000 students served by the Santa Barbara school district. SBEF raises funds for programs that the foundation runs itself, for programs run by the district and for programs run by private entities.

The money raised by the event goes toward scholarships for students in SBEF’s Get Ahead Summer School, which offers for-credit courses for high school students.

Careful planning by the event committee, chaired by board member Felicita Torres, resulted in a lovely reception despite strong winds during the first half of the reception. Tablecloths, food and other potentially airborne items all stayed grounded. With warm sunshine beaming down, guests seemed unfazed by the breezes and a jovial spirit permeated the courtyard.

Guests mingled while nibbling on food from nine purveyors, including the San Marcos High School Culinary Program, and sampled beverages from seven wineries and Island Brewing Co.

The engaging program began with welcome remarks by emcee Geoff Green, CEO of the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College, who noted that we live in an era when “we have to raise dollars privately in our communities to make sure we have all the resources we need, and that is what we have all come together here today to do.”

Guests were treated to a delightful musical performance by BRAVO!, a free district-sponsored after-school elementary music program lead by Karen Dutton and supported by SBEF.

After brief remarks from SBEF board president Jacqueline Reid, the program turned to the San Marcos Culinary Program, with program director Donna Barker introducing Matt Hill, a 2015 graduate of the program.

Hill related that the program “helped teach me the skills that I needed, both interpersonal communication skills and the valuable restaurant skills that I ended up using at my job at the Natural Café,” where he is now the assistant manager.

Attention then turned to the Program for Effective Access to College (PEAC, formerly known as Posse). By providing academic and social support to Latino students in the Westside and Eastside communities, this program aims to ensure students graduate and are prepared for college.

Reid noted that PEAC is part of the district Community of Schools program, which “could not have been launched without the leadership of Dr. Dave Cash. His vision has been to do whatever it takes to close the achievement gap and to support all students for their success.”

Cash “has fostered through his fundamental belief, ‘every child, every chance, every day,’ the development of an inclusive environment that supports students from every background.”

Former PEAC student Yolanda Botello explained how she didn’t have the support at home she needed to do her homework, and then she started going to tutoring every day and that “gave me that confidence — I know I can do better, I know I can reach for the stars.”

The keynote address was delivered by Jack O’Connell, former state superintendent of public instruction who also represented Santa Barbara in both the Assembly and state Senate. O’Connell remarked on how it is “more important today than ever before to have strong local leaders ... because we are asking folks at the local level to do more and more and more.”

He said that “every single kid that shows up every day we handle — we take them regardless of the challenges — if the kid has a physical disability, a mental illness, if the kid comes from a dysfunctional family, hasn’t eaten, only has one set of clothes, is homeless. This school district and every other school district in California tries to provide a quality education for that student, tries to provide the necessary social services for that student to not just survive, but thrive in this changing society that we have.”

He commented on how he has “never seen so many changes as in the past four years,” including funding through the local control funding formula, a new complex accountability system, more rigorous Common Core standards, and computer adaptive testing.

“On top of all of these changes,” he said, “we need to stick to our basic core functions.”

He noted that we ask of schools to get kids to school, to feed kids, many of whom get their most nutritious meals at school and to provide medical care and counseling, in addition to providing the core curriculum which he defined as including the arts, music and sports.

In closing, O’Connell paid tribute to Cash, stating simply that current students “are better prepared today because you are here, and students that come in the future will be better prepared for success because of one Dave Cash.”

More entertainment followed with Nicole Trujillo, representing the Dos Pueblos Theatre Company, singing solo to a spellbound crowd. Mitch Torina, assistant superintendent for human resources, introduced the evening’s honoree by stating that for 20 years Cash “has been a brother in arm in our fight for equity in education and social justice through education. Every position he has taken along the way, he has challenged the status quo.”

Torina​ recited high accolades from many others who have worked for Cash.

Cash has “courageously challenged the district to remove barriers that historically held certain students behind and back. Most important, those courageous conversations and the need to change are now happening everywhere in our district. Dr. Cash has a voice that is thunderous for the children who have no voice.”

Another remarked that “his vision is the motivation that gives me hope to keep pushing against the winds of resistance.”

Torina concluded by reciting Cash’s mantra: “Every child, every chance, every day.” Cash noted that typically at a tribute upon one’s retirement, one says “thanks and farewell. However, he “will say thanks but no way on farewell.” He noted that “there remains a lot of work left to be done and I hope that I am fortunate enough to be part of that work.”

He said he agrees with O’Connell’s observations and stated that the “landscape of education really has never been more exciting and so very challenging.” He noted that on the national level the system has moved from a top-down emphasis on bureaucratic accountability to an emerging model based on improvement. The new emphasis is on communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity.

“These changes have made it absolutely impossible for us in Santa Barbara not to change how teaching takes place, how learning take place, how funding gets distributed and how students demonstrate what they know and how they have learned,” he said.

“The biggest challenge for us in Santa Barbara has been to create unity throughout our system so that no matter where a student went to school he or she received the same great quality education.”

Cash received an extended standing ovation from his many, many admirers among the guests — teachers, administrators, parents, community leaders and others.

Since its inception in 1985, SBEF has strived to ensure that every child has the tools, support and opportunities to reach his or her full potential. SBEF operates four programs itself: Get Ahead Summer School; Summer Band Camp; Keep the Beat, which funds music teachers and instructors; and the Léni Fé Bland Performing Arts Education Fund.

In addition to running its own programs, SBEF also raises funds for many programs run by the district, such as the Parent Resource Center and the Academy for Success. Moreover, it raises funds for yet other programs that are privately run, such as the Parent Project and What is Love.

