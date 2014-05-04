Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 3:09 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Education Foundation Bringing Back Popular Academic Summer School Program

Classes start June 16 for five- and 10-unit courses, with scholarships available; registration ends May 16

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 4, 2014 | 12:00 p.m.

School’s in for summer again this year, as the Santa Barbara Education Foundation will hold two sessions of classes for local high school students.

The program targets Santa Barbara Unified School District students but the high school credits could be accepted by other schools.

Classes start June 16 at San Marcos High School and run from 8 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, according to the Education Foundation. The cost is $290 for five-unit classes and $580 for 10-unit courses that run the entire summer from June 16 to July 24.

Registration ends May 16.

Last year, more than 25 percent of the students were on scholarship and so many applied that the foundation had to start a waitlist. About 230 students enrolled in the classes.

The offerings this summer are American Government, Biology, Introduction to Economics, Freehand Drawing, French, Freshman Seminar, Health Science, Latin, Mixed Chorus and World History.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Education Foundation’s program, or to sponsor a student.

In addition to these courses, the Santa Barbara Unified School District is planning a credit-recovery summer school program, district spokeswoman Barbara Keyani said.

The Goleta Union School District is planning to bring back academic summer school this year, too, and will even add an enrichment course, according to Superintendent Bill Banning.

The 10-elementary school Goleta district will have programs at Hollister and Isla Vista schools with intervention for about 300 students who need to work on their English language arts, English language development and mathematics skills, Banning said. There will also be a science-based enrichment program for about 80 students.

These courses will also be five weeks long, held Mondays through Thursdays. 

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

