Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:58 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Education Foundation Summer School Off to Sizzling Start

By Margie Yahyavi for the Santa Barbara Education Foundation | June 23, 2013 | 8:05 p.m.

For the first time in more than a decade, students from the Santa Barbara Unified School District are participating in the Santa Barbara Education Foundation’s summer school program designed for students who want to earn credit and get ahead with their academics.

One week ago, students began their first day of summer school classes. The Santa Barbara Education Foundation Summer School is a new program taking place on the San Marcos High School campus.

Classes offered this summer include American Government, Biology, Economics, Health and Freshman Seminar. There are 175 students enrolled in the program, with some students taking multiple classes. In addition to Santa Barbara area locals, classes include students from surrounding areas and even out-of-state students.

A visit to the classes last week revealed students engaged and learning from exciting and dynamic instructors. Students in the biology class were looking through a microscope at plant cells and human cells they had swabbed from their mouths. The students were taking pictures of the cells through the microscope with their smartphones and then examining the pictures — very cool!

In health, they were learning about sleep cycles and stages of sleep. The students wondered why they started school at 8 a.m. if their sleep cycle says they should be sleeping? It was pointed out that they wouldn’t have time for sports and activities if they started school later.   In government, the students were debating the merits of electronic voting. The instructor is arranging for guest speakers from the Goleta City Council and other local politicians.

 The majority of the students enrolled in the program are paying tuition, while scholarships have been provided for students in need. The Santa Barbara Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides private support for public education programs throughout the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Since its founding in 1985, SBEF has raised funds for musical instruments, playground equipment, library books, technology and much more. SBEF led the successful parcel tax and bond measure campaigns that have resulted in $18 million for enrichment programs and $110 million for capital improvements. SBEF is the only organization in Santa Barbara that raises districtwide support for every school and student in the elementary, middle and high schools.

Students will receive University of California “A-G” credit for some classes and meet high school graduation requirements for others.

“We are off to a great start,” SBEF Summer School Principal Alex Sheldon said. “It’s great to see so many students putting in extra time for summer learning.”

Parent, Lori Lander Goodman agreed.

“I am delighted to let you know that Noah LOVES his government class,” she said. “He is engaged in the subject, discusses the topics covered over dinner and is really learning the material. I think that the teacher, Dana Fisher, seems to be doing a lovely job engaging the kids.

“I am very glad that he is able to take Government and Health over the summer to clear the way for an intense engineering season in the Winter/Spring, and that we didn’t trade quality learning in order to lighten his load.”

Santa Barbara Education Foundation Summer School continues until July 25. Classes run from 8 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. four days per week.

— Margie Yahyavi is executive director of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 