Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 12:09 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Financial Elder Abuse Suspect Will Be Extradited to Santa Barbara After Arrest in Massachusetts

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | April 7, 2016 | 12:11 p.m.
Julie Cromer Click to view larger
Julie Cromer

Nearly half a year after failing to show up to her sentencing hearing, the suspect in a Santa Barbara County elder abuse case was arrested Wednesday in Norwalk, Massachusetts.

Felony fugitive Julie Cromer, 48, pleaded guilty to financial elder abuse charges and didn't show up to the sentencing on Oct. 23, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Cromer apparently posted about her travels on Facebook and local Massachusetts police arrested her at a residence following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Felony Fugitives Unit, sheriff’s department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Cromer pleaded guilty to charges after using a credit card she opened under her own name but linked to the victim’s checking account, Hoover said in a statement.

She had met the 77-year-old victim in 2007, according to the statement, at a pug dog rescue event and began visiting the victim locally. 

Cromer claimed to be a struggling photographer, and the victim began to pay for her travel expenses to and from Santa Barbara, according to authorities. 

Cromer opened an additional card and used it to pay for airline tickets, retail purchases, restaurants, hotels, and car rentals during travels to Texas, Arizona, and Massachusetts during 2013 and 2015, all using the victim's checking account, Hoover said. 

Cromer was going to be sentenced to 60 days in custody, probation, and paying $10,000 in restitution. 

“The amount of theft was believed to be much higher but because the victim unexpectedly passed away before the completion of the case, the additional thefts could not be proven,” according to Hoover. 

After extradition back to California, Cromer could face another felony charge for failing to appear at her sentencing.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 