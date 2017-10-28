Santa Barbara Election Notebook: Jim Scafide, Hal Conklin Picture Themselves with Das Williams

In run-up to Nov. 7 election, city already has received 8,200 absentee ballots from voters

What appears to be the same image of council candidate Jim Scafide also drops in on State Street downtown. (Jim Scafide for City Council photo illustration)

Santa Barbara mayoral candidate Hal Conklin uses a Facebook photo of First District Supervisor Das Williams in a new campagin mailer. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams may look like he’s all alone, but there are at least two candidates hovering about. (Facebook photo)

The Santa Barbara City Clerk’s office has received 8,200 ballots back for the Nov. 7 election, as of Oct. 27.

The last time there was a mayoral election, 17,659 people cast ballots, with 12,259 of them voting to re-elect Mayor Helene Schneider. Her only opponent in the race, Wayne Scoles, received 4,461 votes.

With five people running for mayor this time, don’t expect anyone to get anywhere close to Schneider’s 2013 numbers.

The city doesn’t have any way of knowing at this point how many of those returned ballots are from each district, said Sarah Gorman, city clerk services manager.

When evaluating the viability of the city council candidates running in this year’s election, however, it’s worth noting the voter turnout in 2013 and years prior. In 2013, 10 candidates ran for three open seats, and all three are still on the City Council.

The top vote-getter in that election?

It was 2017 mayoral candidate Harwood “Bendy” White, who received 8,884 votes. In second place was Gregg Hart, who received 7,829 votes, and is running for re-election in District 6. In third place? Another mayoral candidate, Frank Hotchkiss, who won the final open seat that year with 6,570 votes.

How many votes will White lose to his Democratic rivals, Hal Conklin and Cathy Murillo? Who knows.

When Murillo ran for re-election to the council two years ago in District 3, she received 941 votes to second-place finisher Sharon Byrne’s 445 votes. In that nonmayoral election, the city’s first district election, only 6,771 people voted combined citywide.

But when Murillo ran for the council the first time, in 2011 and before there were district elections, she received 8,289 votes, behind top vote-getter Dale Francisco’s 8,334 but ahead of Randy Rowse, who pulled in 8,092.

In 2009, when Hotchkiss ran for the council in an at-large election, he placed third with 7,560 votes, behind top vote-getter Grant House’s 9,679 and White, who collected 8,893.

And finally, Santa Barbara had a five-way mayoral election not long ago, in 2009. Schneider won the seat with 10,433 votes, ahead of Francisco, who had 7,684.

Finishing third was Steve Cushman, the former president and CEO of The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region, with 3,696 votes. Cushman, it should be noted, was widely embraced by the business community that year.

Even though there were five candidates in the 2009 election, only the top three were viable. The other two, Realtor Isaac Garrett and Bob Hansen, a homeless advocate, raised little to no money and did not make serious bids for the seat.

Picture This

With a little a more than a week to go before the election, the candidates are working hard to get their messages out. There’s a rumor that even mayoral candidate Angel Martinez is shifting to knocking on doors and away from private events.

And at least two of the candidates are apparently relying on the endorsement of Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams, one of them going as far as using an altered picture of himself standing next to Williams.

On his website, District 4 candidate Jim Scafide is depicted smiling next to Williams in a picture from Williams’​ campaign for county supervisor. It’s clearly a photo illustration because Williams still has the original posted on his Facebook page. Set against a green backdrop of lush trees, there’s Williams, smiling — and standing all by himself.

In another twist, the same picture appears on the front page of a recent mailer from Conklin. In that photo, however, a long, long, long pullquote was placed on top of transparent white text next to Williams’ image.

Williams, of course, is all over the place in this year’s election. A longtime Democratic Party darling, he broke ranks and backed Conklin for mayor instead of Murillo, the party’s choice and whom he had endorsed in her two previous campaigns. He did side with the party in endorsing Scafide.

If you’re voter who values the power of the Democratic Party’s endorsement, the photos and photoshops can be a bit confusing.

