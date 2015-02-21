The Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613 hosts Thursday Night BINGO events at the lodge, at 150 N. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta. The public is invited.

The lodge’s BINGO events benefit the many charities sponsored by the Elks Lodge, including the local Veteran’s Clinic, Unity Shoppe and many other local charities and individuals in need. 100 percent of all proceeds benefit these local charities.

Early Bird BINGO starts at 6:30 p.m. and dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Snacks, drinks and hot food can be ordered during the event as well.

The “buy-in” is $20, for ages 18 and up, for the initial pack of BINGO cards, and additional packs are available at a cost of $5 per pack. Additional “bonus” games are presented throughout each BINGO night.

Thursday Night BINGO event takes place every Thursday at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613.

Click here for more information about Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613, or call 805.964.6850.

— Brian Westerman is with the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613.