Santa Barbara Elks Lodge Recognizes Law Enforcement with Community Achievement Awards

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 held its Community Achievement Awards dinner on May 13, honoring local law enforcement members for outstanding community service.

Two members of the Santa Barbara Police Department — Sgt. Juanita Smith and Officer Mark Corbett — were honored, along with two members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department — Detective Jason Vasquez and Sgt. Marty Rose.

They were recognized for their outstanding volunteer and community involvement and awarded the Elks’ 2014 Community Achievement Award.

Sgt. Smith works full time with the Santa Barbara Police Department and also volunteers an unprecedented amount of time with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Countywide Search and Rescue Team.

Smith is recognized for her outstanding performance and dedication to the Search and Rescue Team, where she works as one of four incident commanders.

In addition, she works and trains Search and Rescue dogs, as well to responding to the calls for assistance. When responding to a call that happens during her regular work hours, she uses her accrued time banks to cover her absences from work. All of this is without compensation and is done to support the community.

Officer Corbett has been an officer with the Santa Barbara Police Department since 2001, and regularly, without the directive to do so, has volunteered his time as a representative of law enforcement. He has provided school presentations from elementary school through college classes.

In 2013, he worked weekly with a middle school classroom, presenting a “Cop Talk” class, which has now expanded to “Cop Talk CSI” class. He has given presentations at SBCC and Zona Seca on his own time and during the past five years regularly visited residents in local Santa Barbara nursing homes both in uniform and in plain clothes. This is Officer Corbett’s way of giving back to the community and making a positive impact in the lives of both the young and old.

Sgt. Rose is recognized for his outstanding performance and dedication not only to the mission of the Sheriff’s Department, but also for his commitment to the local community. After being seriously injured in Isla Vista during Halloween in 2012, Sgt. Rose was assigned to the headquarters’ watch officer where he has displayed remarkable compassion and problem-solving skills that ultimately provided for the safety of our citizens and visitors.

Sgt. Rose is also passionate in his work to assist the homeless and particularly those with mental illness. Always willing to help at-risk members of our community, he locates shelter and food for many mentally ill homeless individuals.

Detective Vasquez is assigned to the Person’s Crime Squad of Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Department. During his years of service, he has solved numerous cases for his department, including many complex cases originating in Isla Vista. Although many of his cases have been difficult to investigate, Detective Vasquez investigated them in a thorough and professional manner.

For his superior investigative skills and resolute commitment to apprehend offenders, he has been awarded the Santa Barbara 2014 Elks Lodge No. 613 Community Achievement Award.