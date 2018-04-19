Santa Barbara Elks Lodge Honors Four Students for High Achievements

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 has honored four top-achieving Students of the Month for March: Juliana Manzo of San Marcos High School, Shannon Thoits of Dos Pueblos High School, Rachel Uribe-Raya of Bishop Garcia Diego High School and Diana Escobar of Santa Barbara High School.

Students of the Month are selected by individual school’s counselors and administrators.

All of these students are members of the National Honor Society for academic excellence.

Juliana Manzo, 4.0 GPA

Cal State University, major in psychology; career goal: counselor.

AVID (Advancement through Individual Determination) college readiness

Link Crew

400 hours of community service, mostly tutoring at elementary schools and Unity Shoppe

Shannon Thoits, 4.58 GPA

Hoping for Stanford University, environmental science major and career

CA Scholastic Federation, National Honor Society; AP Scholar with Distinction Award

National Scholastic Press Association Excellence in Photography Award

Varsity soccer, yearbook editor-in-chief for two years

DPHS Commissioner of Environmental Concerns; National Outdoor Leadership Class

Piano (10 years), Certificate of Merit from Piano Instructors Association

500 hours of community service

Rachel Uribe-Raya, 4.2 GPA

Accepted to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Graphics communications major; career goal: web design

Global Leadership Connection participant; United Way Service Award

Varsity soccer, varsity cheer; president of Red Cross Club, MEChA Club, DRI Club

Hands4Others international water projects

Diana Escobar, 4.45 GPA

Hoping for University of San Francisco; accepted at Cal State University

Nursing major; career goal: neonatal nurse

Math Honors Society; AVID Academic Achievement Award

VITA, Volunteers in Tax Assistants, Certified Tax Preparer

300 hours of community service, mostly at Cottage Hospital

Varsity basketball; playing this Saturday in CIF Championship game

— Kim Bish, district scholarship chairman, represents Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613.