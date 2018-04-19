Santa Barbara Elks Lodge Honors Four Students for High Achievements

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 has honored four top-achieving Students of the Month for March: Juliana Manzo of San Marcos High School, Shannon Thoits of Dos Pueblos High School, Rachel Uribe-Raya of Bishop Garcia Diego High School and Diana Escobar of Santa Barbara High School.
Students of the Month are selected by individual school’s counselors and administrators.
All of these students are members of the National Honor Society for academic excellence.
Juliana Manzo, 4.0 GPA
Cal State University, major in psychology; career goal: counselor.
AVID (Advancement through Individual Determination) college readiness
Link Crew
400 hours of community service, mostly tutoring at elementary schools and Unity Shoppe
Shannon Thoits, 4.58 GPA
Hoping for Stanford University, environmental science major and career
CA Scholastic Federation, National Honor Society; AP Scholar with Distinction Award
National Scholastic Press Association Excellence in Photography Award
Varsity soccer, yearbook editor-in-chief for two years
DPHS Commissioner of Environmental Concerns; National Outdoor Leadership Class
Piano (10 years), Certificate of Merit from Piano Instructors Association
500 hours of community service
Rachel Uribe-Raya, 4.2 GPA
Accepted to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
Graphics communications major; career goal: web design
Global Leadership Connection participant; United Way Service Award
Varsity soccer, varsity cheer; president of Red Cross Club, MEChA Club, DRI Club
Hands4Others international water projects
Diana Escobar, 4.45 GPA
Hoping for University of San Francisco; accepted at Cal State University
Nursing major; career goal: neonatal nurse
Math Honors Society; AVID Academic Achievement Award
VITA, Volunteers in Tax Assistants, Certified Tax Preparer
300 hours of community service, mostly at Cottage Hospital
Varsity basketball; playing this Saturday in CIF Championship game
— Kim Bish, district scholarship chairman, represents Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613.