Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 1:43 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge Honors Four Students for High Achievements

By Kim Bish for Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 | March 31, 2014 | 5:29 p.m.

Elks Students of Month
Students of the Month, from left, Juliana Manzo of San Marcos, Shannon Thoits of Dos Pueblos, Rachel Raya of Bishop Diego and Diana Escobar of Santa Barbara High with Kim Bish, Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613's scholarship chairman. (Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 photo)

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 has honored four top-achieving Students of the Month for March: Juliana Manzo of San Marcos High School, Shannon Thoits of Dos Pueblos High School, Rachel Uribe-Raya of Bishop Garcia Diego High School and Diana Escobar of Santa Barbara High School.

Students of the Month are selected by individual school’s counselors and administrators.

All of these students are members of the National Honor Society for academic excellence.

Juliana Manzo, 4.0 GPA

Cal State University, major in psychology; career goal: counselor.
AVID (Advancement through Individual Determination) college readiness
Link Crew
400 hours of community service, mostly tutoring at elementary schools and Unity Shoppe

Shannon Thoits, 4.58 GPA

Hoping for Stanford University, environmental science major and career
CA Scholastic Federation, National Honor Society; AP Scholar with Distinction Award
National Scholastic Press Association Excellence in Photography Award
Varsity soccer, yearbook editor-in-chief for two years
DPHS Commissioner of Environmental Concerns; National Outdoor Leadership Class
Piano (10 years), Certificate of Merit from Piano Instructors Association
500 hours of community service

Rachel Uribe-Raya, 4.2 GPA

Accepted to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
Graphics communications major; career goal: web design
Global Leadership Connection participant; United Way Service Award
Varsity soccer, varsity cheer; president of Red Cross Club, MEChA Club, DRI Club
Hands4Others international water projects

Diana Escobar, 4.45 GPA

Hoping for University of San Francisco; accepted at Cal State University
Nursing major; career goal: neonatal nurse
Math Honors Society; AVID Academic Achievement Award
VITA, Volunteers in Tax Assistants, Certified Tax Preparer
300 hours of community service, mostly at Cottage Hospital
Varsity basketball; playing this Saturday in CIF Championship game

— Kim Bish, district scholarship chairman, represents Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 