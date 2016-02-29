Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 Honors Four Local High School Students

High-acheiving high schoolers Keaton Shinn, Noelia Romero, Chimaway Lopez and Rachel Kohansamad received Student of the Month awards from Lodge No. 613

Micheline Miglis, the new superintendent of the Carpinteria Unified School District, recently helped Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 congratulate Keaton Shinn of San Marcos High School, Noelia Romero of Carpinteria High School, Chimaway Lopez of Santa Barbara High School and Rachel Kohansamad of Bishop Garcia Diego High School as its Students of the Month.

The four student leaders are members of the National Honor Society and California Scholarship Federation.

Keaton Shinn, 4.4 GPA

Shinn is the varsity cross country captain and also is involved in varsity track and field, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Kids Helping Kids, (with which he raised $475,000 for charities). He is also a church youth leader, leading summer mission trips to Guatemala.

He plans to attend Westmont College or Bethel University Christian College in St Paul, Minn., and major in biology to become a physician assistant.

Noelia Romero, 4.0 GPA

Romero has received a Rotary Youth Leadership Award, she is the president of Interact Club and secretary of Spanish Club and has parcipated in the Link Crew mentoring program for two years.

She plans to attend University of Massachusetts Lowell with major in nursing to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.

Chimaway Lopez, 4.7 GPA

Lopez is a member of SBHS Band and Youth Making Change (Fund for S.B.) and is a ​Chumash Tomol Crossing paddler.

He has attended American Indian Summer Institute in Earth System Science at UC Irvine three times, College Horizons at Stanford University and People to People global citizenship program at Harvard.

Lopez plans to attend Amherst College or Harvard University as a history major with career as a musician.

Rachel Kohansamad, 4.3 GPA

Kohansamad has received a President’s Award, Community Service Award and Top Scholar Athlete Award. She participates in the Westmont Annual Mathematics Contest, Mu Alpha Theta Honors Math group, varsity tennis and varsity soccer.

She is a school ambassador, participant of a social justice trip to Washington, D.C., and counselor at Camp Haverim, and she has started her own successful jewelry making business.

Kohansamad plans to attend UC Santa Barbara or Chapman University with a major in economics/marketing.

— Kim Bish is the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 Scholarship and Student of the Month chair.