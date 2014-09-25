Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 12:39 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge Sponsors Ceremony for Two New Eagle Scouts

By Teri Conrad for Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 | September 25, 2014 | 4:12 p.m.

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 was proud to sponsor an Eagle’s Ceremony for Boy Scout Troop 37 of the Boy Scouts of America-Los Padres Council.

Twin brothers Justin and Matthew Casper were awarded the highest rank of Boy Scouting, Eagle Scout, during a ceremony held at the Elks Lodge in Santa Barbara.

Family, friends and supporting Elks attended the event, which included a ceremony and dinner.

Justin and Matthew Casper progressed through the Boy Scout ranks of Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star and Life before achieving the rank of Eagle. They also received at least 21 merit badges, served six months in a troop leadership position and planned, developed and provided leadership to a service project. Both young men have attended a Scoutmaster conference and completed an Eagle Scout Board of Review.

“As I go off to college next year, I feel that the leadership positions I have been in as well as the camps I have staffed have given me the ability to better my management responsibilities,” Matthew Casper said. “I can attribute the commendations I have received at the summer camps I have staffed to the values and skills taught to me through Scouting.”

Justin will attend UC Irvine this semester, majoring in engineering.

“Through merit badges and events, such as space exploration and the rocket trip, I began to see what I had interest in, helping me decide on the career path I am currently pursuing in college,” he said during the ceremony. “The merit badges, ranging from personal finance to emergency preparedness, will provide me with the skills necessary to succeed in my future endeavors.”

The distinguished Eagle Scout Award is the highest award a Boy Scout can achieve. Over the 100 years of scouting, there have been 2 million Eagle Scouts. Currently, four out of every 100 boys who join the scouting become an Eagle Scout.

Boy Scout Troop 37 was established in Santa Barbara in 1963. Over the years many young boys have joined Troop 37. Only 45 have been awarded the rank of Eagle Scout.

— Teri Conrad is the public relations chair for Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613.

