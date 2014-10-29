Santa Barbara Empty Bowls Fundraiser Set for Sunday to Benefit Foodbank

One of Santa Barbara’s most beloved events, the annual Santa Barbara Empty Bowls luncheon, returns on Sunday, Nov. 2 at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

The unique fundraising event benefits the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, which is celebrating over 30 years of eliminating hunger and food insecurity by distributing nutritious food, education and other resources through its own programs and to a network of over 330 member nonprofit partners in Santa Barbara County.

For a donation of $30 or more, participants choose a beautiful bowl handcrafted by local ceramic artists, enjoy a simple meal of soup, bread and water, and take home the bowl as a reminder of the meal's purpose to feed the hungry in our community. There will also be exquisite silent auctions and great raffle items.

After the meal, attendees will have the opportunity to see what the Foodbank does firsthand through a visit to the Foodbank’s Santa Barbara warehouse facility right next door. Guests are invited to visit Foodbank’s Feed the Future program demonstration booths, blend a smoothie on the human-energy powered bike blender, and enjoy healthy savory sweets. Guests will also be able to see where fresh produce and nonperishable goods are stored.

“I am in awe of the impact this event has been able to make in our community and how beloved it has become,” said Danyel Dean, founder of Santa Barbara Empty Bowls. “This event offers people the chance to participate on so many levels, giving of their talents and resources and deepening the understanding of the work done by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.”

Tickets are still available and guests can choose between three seating times: 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. For tickets or more information, please contact Diane Durst at 805.967.5741 x104, or click here. Online registration ends Friday, but tickets can be purchased at the door.

Last year, more than 1,000 people attended Empty Bowls, which raised more than $146,000 for the Foodbank through corporate donations, ticket sales, a silent auction and a raffle. Empty Bowls has donated well more than $1 million to the Foodbank over the last 16 years to help alleviate hunger in Santa Barbara County and has provided huge community awareness for Foodbank’s mission and work.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.