Santa Barbara Ends Long Road Trip With Win at Arroyo Grande

Boys Basketball

Morgan Peus scored 23 points and Ben Brown added 18, leading Santa Barbara High to a 65-53 non-league boys baskettball win at Arroyo Grande on Thursday night.

The Dons pulled away in the third quarter.

"We were up 32-26 at half and had a really good third quarter. It was probably the best quarter we have played all year," said Santa Barbara assistant Joseph Bregante.

Anthony Trujuillo added 11 points for the Dons (8-5), who were playing their 11th straight road game.

Santa Barbara will finally play at home when it hosts its Holiday Classic tournament on Dec. 27. The Dons open against Channel Islands at 7:30 p.m.

