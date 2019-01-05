Pixel Tracker

College Basketball

Santa Barbara Ends TOC With Bang, a 93-80 Win; Foothill Tech Captures Championship

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 5, 2019 | 10:50 p.m.

Athena Saragoza and the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team bounced back with a vengeance on Saturday at the Tournament of Champions.

Saragoza poured in 28 points to lead a Dons’ offensive explosion in a 93-80 victory over Righetti at J.R. Richards Gym.

Caia Trimble scored 20 points, 11 in the fourth quarter, Maddie Miller had 12 points on 4 of 5 shooting and Mireya Gil was a perfect 4 of 4 for eight points.

“My wisdom of throwing the plays in the trash carried over again today,” Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher cracked. “So much for coaching, but it was fun.”

Saragoza had lots of fun after a frustrating shooting night in a loss against Foothill Tech on Friday. She made 11 of 22 shots and grabbed five rebounds.

Maya Banks had a nice game with 10 rebounds and six assists, Lexi Alvarez had six assists and seven boards and Miller grabbed six rebounds.

“Lots of good ball movement, lots of assists,” Butcher said of his team’s play. “The offense rebounded well, which helps us score. We still had 20 turnovers, so if we can cut that down we can really score some points.”

The Dons finished 3-1 in tournament.

“We’re moving in the right direction, having a lot of fun doing it,” said Butcher.

Foothill Tech Wins Title

Abby Sourwine poured in 30 points, including 10 in the third period, to lead Foothill Tech to a 50-46 victory over Orange Lutheran in the championship game.

It was the third victory against a CIF-SS Division 1 opponent for the Dragons, who are a 2A Division team.

The 6-foot Sourwine was named the tournament’s MVP.

Emiline Bova had eight points and Cydne added seven for the Dragons, who outscored Orange Lutheran 13-9 in the third quarter to take a 37-31 lead and then held off the Lancers in the fourth quarter.

Heather Park scored 12 of her team-high 24 points in the fourth quarter for Orange Lutheran.

In other tournament action, JW North beat Buena, 64-41, to take third place, Hueneme edged Santa Ynez, 45-41, and Ventura defeated Oaks Christian, 47-34.

The All-Tournament team consisted of Caia Trimble and Athena Saragoza of Santa Barbara, Taylor Donaldson of Oaks Christian, Sammie Henley of Ventura, Kadyn Mew of Buena, Tyzajanae Fuller-Calhoun and Rhe Nea Leach of JW North and Heather Park and Megan Kline of Orange Lutheran

