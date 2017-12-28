Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:46 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Equine Evacuation Team Helps Care for Animals During Thomas Fire

Nonprofit started after the 1990 Painted Cave Fire and helps evacuate, shelter and care for large animals in times of fire, flood, earthquake and other disasters

Volunteers tend to evacuated horses sheltered at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara during the Thomas Fire. Click to view larger
Volunteers tend to evacuated horses sheltered at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara during the Thomas Fire.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk file photo)
By Raiza Giorgi for the Santa Ynez Valley Star | December 28, 2017 | 4:03 p.m.

Horses whinnied and poked their heads out of stalls at Earl Warren Showgrounds as new evacuees showed up from the Thomas Fire.

Just two days after the fire started, almost 200 horses had been brought to the showgrounds by their owners or picked up by members of the Santa Barbara Equine Assistance and Evacuation Team.

“We’ve had more than 80 calls from people, either wanting to know if we were able to help take their horse from the property … or people reaching out to see how they can help us,” said Ronda Hathaway, vice president of SB Equine Evac.

“We are incredibly fortunate that we can use Earl Warren as our base camp as this is the only place that can hold large quantities of large animals around here,” she said.

The fire started Dec. 4 in the 1000 block of Ojai Road along Highway 150 in Ventura County, in the vicinity of Thomas Aquinas College and Steckel Park.

The nonprofit organization was started by Hathaway's father, Don Hathaway, and Cathy O’Connor when the Painted Cave Fire scorched the mountains above Santa Barbara in 1990, Hathaway said.

“We are so grateful to all our volunteers that come to help in each emergency situation such as this, and we respond by either sending our trailers or equipment, sheltering animals in need and taking that worry off the owner as they deal with their own situations,” Hathaway said.

SB Equine Evac helps all Santa Barbara County emergency response agencies and animal owners in the evacuation, temporary care and sheltering of large animals in time of fire, flood, earthquake and other disasters or accidents.

Volunteers are trained and registered Disaster Service Workers with the California Office of Emergency Services. SB Equine Evac also provides education and demonstrations for many local public events, agencies and organizations.

Board president Cathy O’Connor helped start the nonprofit Santa Barbara Equine Assistance and Evacuation Team after the Painted Cave Fire in 1990.
Board president Cathy O’Connor helped start the nonprofit Santa Barbara Equine Assistance and Evacuation Team after the Painted Cave Fire in 1990. (Courtesy photo)

“We go to every major incident all around the county, including the Santa Ynez Valley. We’ve had some volunteers from the valley come down and ask how to help,” O’Connor said.

As she spoke to the Star at Earl Warren, Hathaway was interrupted several times by people calling to know if they were set up to take animals and if assistance was available.

People were also showing up with their trailers, either wanting to place their livestock or telling the volunteer coordinators they were ready and willing to help those in need.

Anyone who wants to help their efforts can donate to the nonprofit, call the hotline at 805.892.4484, email at [email protected] or log onto the website here.

Click here to read more stories from the Santa Ynez Valley Star. 

— Raiza Giorgi is owner and publisher of the Santa Ynez Valley Star. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 