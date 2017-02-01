Santa Barbara Escapes With a 1-Point Victory at Buena

Boys Basketball

The Santa Barbara High boys basketball team is playing like escape artists.

The Dons rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat Buena, 57-56, on the Bulldogs' court on Wednesday night.

It was Santa Barbara's third one-point victory in Channel League play.

"This was a great win for us," assistant coach Joseph Bregante said. "We were down the entire game until the last two minutes and then it was going back and forth by one. We managed to get a couple rebounds and made some shots to pull out the victory."

Morgan Peus scored 16 points to lead the Dons, who are 3-2 in league and 14-10 overall. Aiden Douglas scored eight, Jackson Hamilton and Ben Brown each contributed seven points.



"Jackson Hamilton, Aiden Douglas, and Davis Kim gave us a really big lift off the bench," said Bregante.

Santa Barbara hosts San Marcos (4-2) in a battle for second place on Friday.

