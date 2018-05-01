Santa Barbara Events Honor the Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Several hundred people took to State Street on Monday, singing hymns and marching with signs honoring the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. as they gathered to celebrate the life of the groundbreaking civil rights leader in downtown Santa Barbara.

The annual celebration was coordinated by the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara and began with a rally in De la Guerra Plaza followed by a march up State Street that ended at the Arlington Theatre.

There, a program was held featuring music, dance, a presentation of awards for essay and poetry contest winners, as well as a message from keynote speaker Bishop Broderick Huggins, who leads the Saint Paul Baptist Church in Oxnard.

One of those leading the march was MLK Jr. Committee President Isaac Garrett, who said he participates each year as a way to remember and strive for more progress.

"The work of Dr. King is not complete yet," Garrett said while marching down the street, adding that each year's celebration is a recommitment to justice. "We can talk about economics and poverty, but unless we make a commitment to love each other, we're still going to falter along the way."

Santa Barbara as a community still has work to do to become a more just city, he said, and education is one way to get there.

"Sometimes I think that we are prejudiced out of ignorance, and that's one of the things we hope to eliminate as much as possible," Garrett said.

In the middle of the march was Lynn Lindsey, a Santa Barbara resident.

Lindsey is a member of the Inner Light Community Gospel Choir, which sang at De la Guerra Plaza before the march began, but its members also took their songs to the street as the marched through the center of town.

The group sang songs such as "We Shall Overscome" and "When the Saints Go Marching In" as they walked down the street, and bystanders on the sidewalk stopped to listen and watch.

"It was really neat," Lindsey told Noozhawk once the group had reached the Arlington Theatre. "It's good to remember where you come from and where you're going. ... It was beautiful."

