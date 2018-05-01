Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:43 pm | Showers in Vicinity 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Events Honor the Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

After rally in De la Guerra Plaza, marchers head up State Street to Arlington Theatre

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 19, 2015 | 4:23 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Several hundred people took to State Street on Monday, singing hymns and marching with signs honoring the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. as they gathered to celebrate the life of the groundbreaking civil rights leader in downtown Santa Barbara.

The annual celebration was coordinated by the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara and began with a rally in De la Guerra Plaza followed by a march up State Street that ended at the Arlington Theatre.

There, a program was held featuring music, dance, a presentation of awards for essay and poetry contest winners, as well as a message from keynote speaker Bishop Broderick Huggins, who leads the Saint Paul Baptist Church in Oxnard.

One of those leading the march was MLK Jr. Committee President Isaac Garrett, who said he participates each year as a way to remember and strive for more progress.

"The work of Dr. King is not complete yet," Garrett said while marching down the street, adding that each year's celebration is a recommitment to justice. "We can talk about economics and poverty, but unless we make a commitment to love each other, we're still going to falter along the way."

Santa Barbara as a community still has work to do to become a more just city, he said, and education is one way to get there.

"Sometimes I think that we are prejudiced out of ignorance, and that's one of the things we hope to eliminate as much as possible," Garrett said.

In the middle of the march was Lynn Lindsey, a Santa Barbara resident.

Lindsey is a member of the Inner Light Community Gospel Choir, which sang at De la Guerra Plaza before the march began, but its members also took their songs to the street as the marched through the center of town.

The group sang songs such as "We Shall Overscome" and "When the Saints Go Marching In" as they walked down the street, and bystanders on the sidewalk stopped to listen and watch.

"It was really neat," Lindsey told Noozhawk once the group had reached the Arlington Theatre. "It's good to remember where you come from and where you're going. ... It was beautiful."

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 