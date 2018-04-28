Ex-Police Business Manager Pleads No Contest to Embezzlement

A judge will decide Karen Flores' punishment for stealing more than $500,000 from Santa Barbara Police Department

A former Santa Barbara Police Department business office supervisor pleaded no contest Monday to every felony and misdemeanor charge leveled against her for embezzling more than $500,000 in parking citation revenues from the city.

Karen Elaine Flores entered pleas to 11 charges and special allegations during a hearing before Superior Court Judge George Eskin’s courtroom.

The charges include grand theft by embezzlement, theft of public funds, destruction of parking citations, and filing false income tax returns. She also admitted aggravated white-collar-crime enhancement and special allegations that she stole more than $500,000 between June 30, 2004 and Aug. 4, 2011.

As part of the plea, Flores forfeits all retirement benefits accrued for that period of time.

Deputy District Attorney Brian Cota and Flores’ attorney, Dan Murphy, could not come to an agreement for a plea deal, so Flores made an open plea to the court, and her sentence will be decided at Eskin’s discretion.

The maximum possible penalty would be 14 years and four months in state prison plus two years in County Jail for the misdemeanor charges of parking citation destruction, Cota said.

Her plea is a positive step showing responsibility, Eskin said, but he will need to hear a thorough statement from Flores herself on why she did what she did.

He’s already received 31 letters from members of her family and friends, but he needs to hear her side of the story, he said.

“It’s really hard for me to accept the repeated assertion by them that Karen made a mistake. Karen made a mistake day after day after day for seven years.”

Cota asked that Flores — who was released on bail soon after being arrested in August 2011 — be taken into custody after the hearing, but Murphy successfully argued against it.

She should be prepared to be taken into custody after her sentencing hearing no matter what happens, Eskin noted.

The prosecution will be bringing in witnesses to testify about the impact of Flores’ theft, and the attorneys will also discuss how much restitution she should pay.

Cota said the city of Santa Barbara is asking for $684,953 in restitution — $609,000 stolen and another $75,000 for the investigation costs — and the California Franchise Tax Board is asking for $112,639 in restitution.

Murphy will be arguing for a smaller amount of restitution.

Eskin could sentence Flores to the maximum amount of prison time, the amount recommended by the Probation Department — 10 years and four months — or something completely different, he said.

The hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, and Flores will have to complete a form declaring all of her assets later this week.

Flores was a civilian employee with the department for 22 years, and the embezzlement was eventually noticed by the Finance Department, which then launched an investigation.

It is more difficult to find out details when the suspect is in a position of authority and can manipulate financial records, Finance Director Bob Samario has said.

The city’s annual audits aren’t designed to catch what amounts to $100,000 per year versus the hundreds of millions of dollars handled by City Hall.

Flores assumed responsibility for the parking-citation collection after her manager’s position was eliminated in 2004 to save money, and various other duties were split between Deputy Chief Frank Mannix and the head of administrative services.

The City Council brought the business manager position back last April.

The parking citation program — for enforcing 75-minute zones and street sweeping restrictions — brings in $4.2 million every year, and the city plans to conduct a $25,000 study to analyze the enforcement-to-collection process to find out if there’s a more cost-efficient way of doing business. Staff members say the computer system is “antiquated” and difficult to use.

