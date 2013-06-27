Ex-Dos Pueblos Coach Accused of Stalking Student

A former Dos Pueblos High School football coach has been arrested for allegedly stalking a former student, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Justin Anthony Sell, 27, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a felony stalking charge, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Bail was set at $150,000.

Sell’s alleged behavior in the case began in May, Harwood said.

The stalking “included annoying phone calls, surveillance of the victim and the victim’s residence, confronting the victim in public, creating a fictitious Facebook account for the purpose of posting demeaning comments about the victim and befriending the victim’s contacts, and articulating the intent to move to the state where the victim will be attending college,” Harwood said.

Sell’s actions caused the victim, a male athlete who lives with his family in Santa Barbara, “to experience significant, sustained fear,” Harwood said.

Detective Charlie Katsapis obtained an arrest warrant for Sell, and a search warrant for his residence on the 4600 block of Tajo Drive.

On Tuesday, a team of detectives executed the search warrant and arrested Sell without incident, Harwood said.

When interviewed by Katsapis, Sell admitted to committing nearly all of the acts described by the victim and other witnesses, Harwood said, adding that Sell’s motivation for stalking was his perception that his friendship with the victim was failing.

The student’s name was not released.

