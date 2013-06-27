Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:16 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Ex-Dos Pueblos Coach Accused of Stalking Student

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 27, 2013 | 4:20 p.m.

Justin Anthony Sell

A former Dos Pueblos High School football coach has been arrested for allegedly stalking a former student, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Justin Anthony Sell, 27, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a felony stalking charge, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Bail was set at $150,000.

Sell’s alleged behavior in the case began in May, Harwood said.

The stalking “included annoying phone calls, surveillance of the victim and the victim’s residence, confronting the victim in public, creating a fictitious Facebook account for the purpose of posting demeaning comments about the victim and befriending the victim’s contacts, and articulating the intent to move to the state where the victim will be attending college,” Harwood said.

Sell’s actions caused the victim, a male athlete who lives with his family in Santa Barbara, “to experience significant, sustained fear,” Harwood said.

Detective Charlie Katsapis obtained an arrest warrant for Sell, and a search warrant for his residence on the 4600 block of Tajo Drive.

On Tuesday, a team of detectives executed the search warrant and arrested Sell without incident, Harwood said.

When interviewed by Katsapis, Sell admitted to committing nearly all of the acts described by the victim and other witnesses, Harwood said, adding that Sell’s motivation for stalking was his perception that his friendship with the victim was failing.

The student’s name was not released.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 