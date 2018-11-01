Thursday, November 1 , 2018, 12:45 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable Asks: Will 2019 Be Recession Year?

By Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable | November 1, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

On Thursday, Nov. 8, the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER), small business educator and networking organization, will host a panel to discuss whether 2019 will be the year of the recession.

Speakers include Mark Schniepp, of California Economic Forecast; Brian Johnson, of Radius Group; Keith Berry, of Keith Berry Real Estate; and Chris Snowden, of AmeriFlex Financial Services.
 
The discussion takes place from 7:30-10 a.m. at The University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St., with coffee, tea and networking beginning at 7:30 a.m.

As director of the California Economic Forecast in Santa Barbara, Schniepp prepares economic analysis and county level forecasts for companies such as Caltrans, Kaiser Permanente and Exxon Mobil.

He is a past faculty member in the Department of Economics at UCSB, and taught forecasting and other economic subjects from 1982-91.

Johnson has served the Central Coast as a commercial real estate agent since 2002. After turning his concentration to brokering of multi-family investment properties in 2012, he became a leading agent in this field. He specializes in assisting investors in the targeted buying and selling of these properties.
 
Berry also has extensive real estate experience. He has been a Santa Barbara Realtor for some 40 years and works in all Santa Barbara communities, including Carpinteria, Montecito, Hope Ranch, San Roque, the Mesa, downtown and Goleta.

Snowden specializes in helping clients to navigate and plan for life's transitional financial events with his team at AmeriFlex.
 
The talk will combine the speakers’ economic, real estate and financial knowledge as they examine what the community can financially expect in 2019.
 
Cost to attend the seminar is $35 with RSVP until the day before the event, and $40 at the door. Checks and cash accepted at the door.

To register and pay in advance, make checks to SABER and mail in care of SBVA, 509 Coronado Drive, Goleta, CA 93117. Contact SABER Santa Barbara, 1-805-698-1121 or email [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.

 

