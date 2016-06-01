Friday, June 15 , 2018, 5:57 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable Elects Mesa Consulting’s R.W. ‘Hap’ Ziegler to Board of Directors

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for SABER | June 1, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.
R.W. “Hap” Ziegler Click to view larger
R.W. “Hap” Ziegler (Courtesy photo)

Attorney and business consultant R.W. “Hap” Ziegler has been elected to the board of directors of Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER).

As part of the seven-person board, Ziegler will play an important role in guiding SABER in its mission of enhancing the professional lives and skills of local business leaders.

SABER is well known in the business community for its monthly networking breakfasts, where business leaders forge contacts with each other and hear educational presentations from industry experts. 

Ziegler is the chief operating officer of Mesa Consulting LLC. Mesa’s services include helping businesses and nonprofits develop vision, strategy, marketing and business plans; facilitating succession and transition; implementing change management; facilitating organizational development; planning and reviewing compensation systems; conducting technology audits; selecting software, hardware and vendors; and overseeing implementation and training.

He has lectured to such groups as the American Bar Association, Accountants Computer Users Technical Exchange, The Young Presidents’ Organization, the Association of Legal Administrators and the National Computer Conference.

As an attorney, he tried more than 1,000 non-jury and 25 jury cases and has been a member of the American Bar Association, the American Arbitration Association and the American Management Association.

He was admitted to the courts of Pennsylvania and California as well as the federal districts courts there, the U.S. Tax Court and the U.S. Supreme Court.
 
Ziegler attended Carnegie-Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in mathematics and receiving a bachelor of science degree.

He went on to complete graduate work in economics, business and computer science at the University of Pittsburgh and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Duquesne University School of Law.

His fellow board members at SABER are Board President Eldon Edwards, a business consultant and SABER co-founder; Board Secretary Annette Jorgensen, vice president at SBA Business Development at American Riviera Bank; Board Treasurer Michael O’Kelley, partner with Palius + O’Kelley CPAs; Gary Kravetz, director at large and CEO of NCC business consulting, director of Central Coast Tech Angels and SABER co-founder; Trish Miller, license owner of Spherion Staffing Services; and Steven Woodward, executive vice president at Riviera Insurance Services.

In addition to SABER, Ziegler is on the management board of the Santa Barbara YMCA and the Anka Behavioral Health Inc. board, and he supports Surgical Eye Expeditions International (SEE) and the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

For more information on SABER, visit www.sabersantabarbara.com.

Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing SABER.

