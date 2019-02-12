Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, February 13 , 2019, 3:48 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable Seminar Targets Marketing Strategies

By Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable | February 12, 2019 | 12:42 p.m.
Jonathan Boring
Jonathan Boring

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER), a Santa Barbara small business-educator and networking organization, will host a talk on How to Market Your Business in the Digital Age, 7:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at The University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Jonathan Boring, founder and president of Social Spice Media, a Ventura County-based web and digital marketing firm, will discuss ways to create a brand that audiences will remember in the digital age.

Boring will share the game-changing impact that high-quality website design and development; business blogging; social media planning and advertising; and search engine optimization have on businesses today.
 
Boring is a digital marketing expert with over a decade of success in corporate branding, sales and communications. With a background in marketing, sales and technology, he has created and carried out digital marketing and branding campaigns that have resulted in greatly increased brand awareness, media attention, customer loyalty, and sales.

Boring founded Social Spice Media in 2012 with the vision of helping corporations bridge the interconnected and digital communications through the strategic use of technology combined with creative marketing solutions.

The Social Spice team has provided marketing strategies for clients across a variety of industries including the financial, legal and insurance sectors.

Boring’s goal is to develop, improve and maintain social media integration programs to increase awareness, brand loyalty, website traffic and sales. He has spent the past nine years immersed in digital marketing with an emphasis in social media and has spoken on the topic at social media conferences, user groups and industry groups.
 
Before founding Social Spice Media, he served as director of sales and marketing at The California Wine Club (CWC), handling social media engagement, marketing and business development.

Under his direction, CWC sponsored the 2010 and 2011 Taste of Camarillo, Bryan Brother’s Foundation Tennis Fest, Camarillo Art Council, and World Council Affairs Dinner.
 
The February SABER seminar opens with coffee and networking. Cost to attend is $35 with RSVP until the day before the event, and $40 at the door. Checks and cash accepted at the door.

To register and pay in advance by check, write a check to SABER and mail in care of SBVA, 509 Coronado Dr., Goleta, CA 93117. Contact SABER, 805-698-1121 or email [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 