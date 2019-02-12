Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable Seminar Targets Marketing Strategies

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER), a Santa Barbara small business-educator and networking organization, will host a talk on How to Market Your Business in the Digital Age, 7:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at The University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Jonathan Boring, founder and president of Social Spice Media, a Ventura County-based web and digital marketing firm, will discuss ways to create a brand that audiences will remember in the digital age.

Boring will share the game-changing impact that high-quality website design and development; business blogging; social media planning and advertising; and search engine optimization have on businesses today.



Boring is a digital marketing expert with over a decade of success in corporate branding, sales and communications. With a background in marketing, sales and technology, he has created and carried out digital marketing and branding campaigns that have resulted in greatly increased brand awareness, media attention, customer loyalty, and sales.

Boring founded Social Spice Media in 2012 with the vision of helping corporations bridge the interconnected and digital communications through the strategic use of technology combined with creative marketing solutions.

The Social Spice team has provided marketing strategies for clients across a variety of industries including the financial, legal and insurance sectors.

Boring’s goal is to develop, improve and maintain social media integration programs to increase awareness, brand loyalty, website traffic and sales. He has spent the past nine years immersed in digital marketing with an emphasis in social media and has spoken on the topic at social media conferences, user groups and industry groups.



Before founding Social Spice Media, he served as director of sales and marketing at The California Wine Club (CWC), handling social media engagement, marketing and business development.

Under his direction, CWC sponsored the 2010 and 2011 Taste of Camarillo, Bryan Brother’s Foundation Tennis Fest, Camarillo Art Council, and World Council Affairs Dinner.



The February SABER seminar opens with coffee and networking. Cost to attend is $35 with RSVP until the day before the event, and $40 at the door. Checks and cash accepted at the door.

To register and pay in advance by check, write a check to SABER and mail in care of SBVA, 509 Coronado Dr., Goleta, CA 93117. Contact SABER, 805-698-1121 or email [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.