Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable Names Board Members for 2014-15

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable, Santa Barbara’s premier small-business educator and networking organization, recently announced its board members for 2014-15.

Eldon Edwards, a multiyear recipient of Best Business Broker of the Year in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, is president of the board. He specializes in business acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations and appraisals and related fields.

Joining Edwards on the board are Annette Jorgensen, vice president and SBA business development officer at Business First Bank; Gary Kravetz, small-business consultant; Steven Woodward, executive vice president of Riviera Insurance Services; Michael O’Kelley, co-owner of Palius + O’Kelley LLP CPAs; Trish Miller, president of Spherion Staffing Services; Jennifer Goddard Combs, president of The Goddard Company Public Relations & Marketing; and Denny Cooper, president of Santa Barbara Credit Solutions.

Board members are responsible for planning and scheduling expert speakers and noteworthy topics for each monthly meeting. In addition to providing networking opportunities, meetings are designed to enhance the professional lives and skills of SABER members through education and panel discussions.

Meetings are held 8 to 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of every month at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara.

Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.