Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable Speaker Looks at Creating Successful IPO

By Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable | March 11, 2019 | 4:05 p.m.
Ali Bauerlein
Ali Bauerlein

Ali Bauerlein, founder/CFO of Inogen, will be the featured speaker at the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable's (SABER) meeting, 7:30-10 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at The University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

The seminar will cover a variety of topics including idea formation, raising capital, and executing a successful IPO.

Bauerlein graduated from UCSB with high honors in 2003 with a degree in economics/nathematics and a minor in statistical sciences. She began her entrepreneurial career while she was a UCSB student.

A personal connection to COPD led to Bauerlein's desire to improve the lives of oxygen patients, and the establishment of Inogen. She and two other students co-founded Inogen in 2001 after receiving first place honors in the Technology Management Program 2001 Business Plan Competition.

Inogen went public on the Nasdaq exchange in February 2014 and currently has a market capitalization of some $3 billion with more than 1,000 employees worldwide. The Inogen One product line has improved the quality of life for some 400,000 oxygen patients worldwide.

Bauerlein is currently CFO/EVP of finance, corporate secretary, and corporate treasurer at Inogen. She is responsible for all areas of finance, accounting, reporting, investor relations, treasury, SOX compliance, legal, and revenue management.

Coffee and networking for he March SABER seminar starts at 7:30 a.m. The cost is $35 with RSVP until the day before the event and $40 at the door. Checks and cash will be accepted at the door.

To register and pay in advance by check, write a check to SABER and mail to SBVA, 509 Coronado Dr., Goleta, CA 93117. Contact SABER, 805-698-1121 or email [email protected]

SABER is Santa Barbara’s premier small business educator and networking organization, dedicated to enhancing the professional lives and skills of local business leaders.

— Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.

 

