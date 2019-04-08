Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable Speaker Works Out Neuroscience of Change

Guest speaker Britt Andreatta, an internationally recognized thought leader in leadership and learning, will discuss Wired to Resist: The Neuroscience of Change at the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable meeting, 7:30-10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Drawing on her background in leadership, neuroscience, psychology and learning, Andreatta understands how to unlock the best in people, and helps organizations rise to their potential.

Andreatta is CEO/president of 7th Mind Inc. providing research and science-based solutions for today’s workplace challenges. She has published several books including her newest, Wired to Connect: The Brain Science of Teams and a New Model for Creating Collaboration and Inclusion.



Andreatta has more than 25 years of experience consulting with businesses, universities and nonprofit organizations. Corporate clients include Fortune 100 companies like Comcast and Apple, as well as such companies as Ernst & Young, Avvo, LinkedIn, Franklin Covey, AlterEco Foods, and TransUnion.

She has worked with the University of California, Dartmouth University and the University of New Mexico, as well as nonsprofits such as the YMCA and Prison Fellowship/Warden Exchange Program.

She has contributed to Entrepreneur, Business Insider, Talent Development and Practical Business Training.



The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER) seminar opens with coffee and networking. The cost is $35 with RSVP until the day before the event; $40 at the door. Checks and cash accepted at the door. A buffet breakfast is included.

To register and pay in advance by check, write a check to SABER and mail in care of SBVA, 509 Coronado Drive, Goleta, CA 93117. Contact SABER at 805-698-1121 or email [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.