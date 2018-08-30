Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable to Host Talk on Business, Personal Credit

Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable to Host Discussion on Business and Personal Credit



The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER), small business educator and networking organization, will host a talk by Denny Cooper, founder of Santa Barbara Credit Solutions, on Thursday, Sept. 13.

Cooper will discuss the key differences between personal and business credit in her presentation, Business Credit = Cash: Don't Take It Personally.



The seminar will be 7:30-10 a.m. at The University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St., with coffee, tea and networking at 7:30 a.m.

Cooper, the first member of the Women’s Economic Ventures’ (WEV’s) Million Dollar Club, has had experience in finance and organization since launching her former business, Media West, with two partners some 20 years ago.

The small advertising agency went from papers at a kitchen table to a multi-million dollar company as Cooper honed her skills in money-management.

In 2008, Cooper began Santa Barbara Credit Solutions, a consulting firm offering full-service credit and financial counsel.

Now with a decade of experience, aand a nationally recognized name, Cooper excels in helping entrepreneurs establish business credit and earn outside funding.

Her talk at SABER will focus on the distinction between building credit in a business sense vs a personal one, as many new owners are tempted to jump-start their companies using personal scores and wind up in trouble.

Cooper also will detail how to use an EIN vs an SSN, the four business funding categories and how to obtain business credit cards.

Cost to attend the seminar is $35 with RSVP until the day before the event and $40 at the door. Checks and cash are accepted at the door.

To register and pay in advance, make checks to SABER and mail in care of SBVA, 509 Coronado Dr., Goleta, CA 93117. Contact SABER Santa Barbara, 1-805-698-1121 or email [email protected]



