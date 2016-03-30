Santa Barbara Explodes in First Inning, Wins First Game at Coach Bob Invite

Baseball

Carter Soto belted a grand slam to highlight an eight-run first inning, and Santa Barbara High's baseball team won its first game at the Coach Bob Invitational in Arizona, blanking Seton Catholic of Chandler, Ariz., 11-0, on Wednesday. The game was shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.

Tommy John Holguin hit a three-run double and John Jensen continued his hot hitting, lining a RBI single in the big first inning for the Dons (4-4). Joe Firestone tripled in two runs and scored on a wild pitch in the third. Firestone went 3 for 4.

Tim Piozet pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing only five singles and one walk while striking out four.

“It was important to bounce right back after last night’s tough loss," Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker said.

"Tim threw strikes, Carter and Tommy John had key hits in the first, and we added one in the third with Joe’s big triple. These are all facets of the game we need for success.”



The Dons return to Chandler Thursday morning to meet Sandia Prep (10-0) of Albuquerque, NM, at 10 a.m.



Santa Barbara…803 00 — 11 6 1

Seton Catholic…000 00 — 0 5 1



WP: Piozet (1-0) LP: Kittilson



2B—SB: Holguin

