Santa Barbara Extends Unbeaten Streak to 10 Matches

Boys Soccer

The Santa Barbara High boys soccer team has yet to lose in 2017.

With a 2-1 victory over Channel League opponent Ventura High, the Dons (15-1-5, 3-0-1) have won or drawn in each of their last ten contests.

Fresh off a disappointing 1-1 tie to rival San Marcos last Saturday, Santa Barbara came out of the gates firing against Ventura, scoring in the fifth minute when Alejandro Munoz Briones headed a ball in after Juan Zarate flicked it to him inside the penalty box.

Ventura scored the equalizer in the 17th minute, but the Dons responded after halftime when Luis Alfaro put a corner from Owen Lambe in the net in the 42nd minute for the game winner.

"I was really proud of the boys' response tonight after the tie with San Marcos over the weekend," said Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil. "I thought we came out firing and we were rewarded with a goal early in the match."

The Dons host Buena on Tuesday.

