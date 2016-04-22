Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:37 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Fair and Expo Announces Entertainment, Carnival Ride Lineup

By James Lockwood for the Earl Warren Showgrounds | April 22, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

Beginning April 27, 2016, the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo is back with a pirate-themed fair with treasures abound for the family to enjoy. With more than 30 rides and attractions, sail into an action packed world of amusement, excitement and jolly good fun.

Family favorite rides include the grand carousel, the Wave Swinger, a giant slide, the Scrambler, and of course the giant Ferris wheel, where you can ride high into the sky and enjoy a bird’s eye view of the entire fair and the beautiful mountains all around. 

Other spectacular rides include the Zipper, the Pole Position Roller Coaster, Footloose, Starship 3000 and more thrillers.

The 2016 Fair and Expo will also feature two new rides: Inversion, which swings side to side, then changes to flip-flop passengers completely around and upside down, reaching a height of nearly 80 feet; and Quasar, whose main arm raises the center of the wheel, creating a unique rising, falling and rolling sensation in each of the cars.

The Kid’s Carnival will offer a safe, enjoyable environment for families to gather with their children and explore the various rides and games that are especially designed for children, such as the Whacky Worm, the Lolli Swing and the Pirate Jet.

The Fair and Expo will also offer many colorful photo opportunities you won’t want to miss, including pony rides for children, and a petting zoo featuring deer, lambs, bunnies and goats.

Entertainment will take place on two separate stages: the Shiver Me Timbers Stage and the Walk the Plank Stage. Jack Spareribs the pirate, with his talking monkey, music, illusions, jugglers, dancing, magic and more will keep you and your family amazed and entertained for hours.

Local performers include musicians Ukelele Jim, Stolen Thunder, Switchbak, One Arm Shades, Understate and Stereo Love; and dancers from Goleta Valley Junior High School Dance Team, Momentum Dance Company, Destined Dance and Ballroom Dancing with Derrick & Trudie.

Other wildly entertaining shows include an Alaskan pig race, a children’s tractor pull and various exhibits, such as a showcase of local foods, wine, beer, arts and crafts; and horticulture and fine arts displays.

Fair admission and carnival ride tickets may be purchased in advance until April 26, 2016, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds administration office. Carnival ride fans can save most by purchasing a pay one price unlimited ride bracelet.

Ticket stubs from the 2016 Santa Barbara Fair and Expo may be redeemed for free admission to the Ventura County Fair, which will take place Aug. 3-14, 2016.

For more information, visit www.earlwarren.com or call 805.687.0766.

— James Lockwood represents the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

 
