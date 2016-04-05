Santa Barbara Fair & Expo Announces Ticket Pre-Sale

The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo has announced that pre-sale tickets are now available. The 2016 theme is “YO HO HO and a Barrel of Fun!”

Fair-goers have the chance to save money on carnival rides and fair admission tickets.

Adult and child admission are $2 and $1 off the normal price, respectively, and $6-off “Pay One Price” carnival wristbands are also available.

Tickets are available online at www.earlwarren.com and on location at the Earl Warren Showgrounds office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

— James Lockwood represents the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo.