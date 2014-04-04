Santa Barbara Fair & Expo Celebrating ‘25 Years of Magic’

You'll love the fun and excitement of the 25th annual Santa Barbara Fair & Expo, where magic memories are made.

The rides will excite you and the exhibits will inspire you as we salute the fantasy and fun of 25 magic years of making memories. Anything is possible, and the unexpected is expected at this whimsical world of fun!

There are more than 30 rides that twist, twirl, whip and hurl. From the Magic Midways of long ago we bring you the Grand Ferris Wheel and the Magical Carousel. Adorable and safe rides for children will inspire you to get your camera out as you see magic memories in the making.

To make your memories unforgettable, we present the Zipper, the Orbiter, the Pole Position Coaster, the Tornado, the Wave Swinger and lots of other great rides for people of all ages. Brand new this year is 1001 Nachts, a platform ride that goes completely up and over in a circular fashion as riders magically leave their stomachs behind.

Save on carnival rides by purchasing a Pay One Price unlimited ride bracelet. POP bracelet prices are $17 in advance for Wednesday or Thursday, $22 in advance for Friday, Saturday or Sunday or $22 on site Wednesday or Thursday, $27 on site Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Pay One Price unlimited ride bracelets are good on the day purchased from carnival opening until carnival closing.

Adding to the mix of mirth and merriment are the fun games of chance, roll a ball, toss a dart, hoop the loop and win a prize! The smell of the Yummy Fair Food will tempt your taste-buds and they will not be disappointed. There's nothing like a nice snack at the fair, you never know what it will be!

Free family entertainment including music, acrobatics, magic, hypnotist and more will keep you and your family entertained for hours. Many local bands will be performing for their neighbors and friends. You will be impressed by the color, rhythm and moves of the many dancing groups, gymnastics groups and other talented performers.

Racing pigs are back this year and to make the fair so much more magical, or you float on water in the Bubble Rollers or watch the Balloonacy man as he magically makes animals and fun shapes from balloons.

Your fair visit is guaranteed to be interesting and educational when you see the variety of artwork, crafts, projects, exhibits and demonstrations presented by our neighbors and friends. You'll enjoy seeing the projects that people spend months to prepare: Needlepoint, woodcarving, models, paintings and more will be on display, many winners of fair honors at the 2014 Santa Barbara Fair & Expo. Magic memories made at the fair will stay with you forever. Don’t miss even one of the delicious cooking contests. If you stick around, you will be in for a real treat!

This year is the 150th anniversary of California State Parks. The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo is celebrating with a state parks photo contest. Photo entries taken in many California State Park will be on display.

The fair opens Wednesday, April 23 and will run until Sunday, April 27. For ticket prices, hours and more information, click here or call 805.687.0766. Click here to follow the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo on Facebook.

— James Lockwood represents the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo.