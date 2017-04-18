Santa Barbara Fair & Expo Takes it Back to ‘50s

Let’s Go Back to The '50s is the theme of the 28th annual Santa Barbara Fair and Expo April 26-30. With carnival rides, animals, exhibits, fair food and more, visitors can experience the Fair and Expo's mid-century merrymaking.

The fun includes Rock and Roll BOGO: Buy one adult admission ticket on Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27, 4-6 p.m. only.

Playing Rockin’ Music of the 1950s, Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries will take to the stage opening night, April 26. Santa Barbara legends Ernie and the Emporers return to their home stage to rock 'n roll April 27. Both shows start at 6 p.m.

For dance enthusiasts there's the '50s-style Dance Flashback at the Fair and Expo's Swing Dance Contest, 7-10 p.m. Friday, April 28. Disc jockey Mike Loeza will spin favorite 1950’s-era tunes. Prizes will be awarded.

Nothing says Fair and Expo like good old-fashioned cooking contests. Contests are open to youth and adults. There are contests each day as follows:

Wednesday, 7 p.m. — chocolate-chip cookies in Warren Hall

Thursday, 7 p.m. — meat loaf

Friday, 7 p.m. — carrot cake

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. — tuna noodle casserole

Saturday, 3 p.m. — fruit pie

Sunday, 1:30 p.m. — macaroni and cheese

Sunday, 3 p.m. — King Arthur Flour chocolate cake with white icing

The Fair and Expo offers more than 30 rides that twist, twirl and whip. From the magic midways of years past come the Grand Ferris Wheel and Magical Carousel.

Other rides include the Zipper, the Pole Position Coaster, and the Wave Swinger. New this year are the Super Shot Drop Tower and the Giant Scooters. And, there are rides for younger children.

Family entertainment is on tap as well.

» Watch the Famous Racing Pigs, a team of some of the fastest, funniest athletes. Flat-track racing and hurdling are their specialties, but a good gag is always on the menu.

Sourdough Jack and Soapy Smith have been cooking up fun since their first races in Fairbanks, Alaska.

» The wild and crazy Professor Smart will use his comedy and circus skill to demonstrate basic physics concepts.

» Magician Frank Thurston is back with his amazing magic, children are invited to participate in his mind-boggling show each day.

» Hypnotist James Kellogg Jr. will mesmerize audience members, taking them to places in their minds that will surprise and delight.

» Check out the Robocars, smile-inducing half-robots and half-cars. These far-out action figures transform into fast-action wheels.

Presale discount admission and carnival ride tickets are now on sale at Earl Warren Showgrounds, For more information, call 687-0766 or visit www.earlwarren.com.

— James Lockwood for Santa Barbara Fair & Expo.