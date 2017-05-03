Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 9:37 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 
Prep Roundup

Santa Barbara Falls in Baseball; Hodosy Brothers Pull Upset in Channel Doubles

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 3, 2017 | 8:16 p.m.

Santa Barbara High left 14 runners on base and dropped a 4-2 non-league baseball game at Santa Ynez on Wednesday.

The Pirates utilized small ball and capitalized on two errors to help their cause. They outhit the Dons 9-8.

Bijan Palme had three hits for Santa Barbara, which had five players hit by pitches.

The Dons fell to 10-14 while Santa Ynez improved to 21-7.

DP's Hodosy Brothers Advance to Doubles Semifinals

Ryan and Christian Hodosy of Dos Pueblos won a 2 hour, 30-minute first round match against Santa Barbara High's No. 1 team and then upset top-seeded Dan Coulson and Alexi Gill of San Marcos to reach the semifinals of the Channel League doubles tournament at Ventura High on Wednesday.

The Hodosys will face the Ventura duo of Noah Laber and Max Cohen in one semi at 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The other semifinal is Stefanov-Newton of San Marcos against Santa Barbara's Andrea Barromini-Jonas Juhl. The final is at 4:30 p.m.

The Hodosy's came from 1-4 down in both sets and won 6-4, 6-4. Earlier they survived a 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 match against Santa Barbara's Lender and Chung.

Laguna Blanca VB Sweeps Providence

Jack Copeland led the way for Laguna Blanca in a 25-11, 25-13, 25-17 sweep over Providence in the regular-season volleyball finale.

Copeland had 11 kills and served five aces. Henry Farrell added 10 kills and Miles McGovern had six.

The CIF playoff pairings cone out Friday and the first round begins Tuesday.

