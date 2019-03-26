Santa Barbara Falls Short Against Moorpark, Has Win Streak Snapped

Baseball

Bryce Warrecker turned in a solid pitching performance, but Santa Barbara High's baseball team squandered several scoring opportunities and dropped a 5-4 decision to Moorpark on Tuesday at the Arizona Pride Classic.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak.

Warrecker went five innings and allowed seven hits, struck out three and didn't walk a batter.

"Bryce really competed today and did not want to come out of the game," Santa Barbara coach Steve Schuck said. "I feel bad for him because he pitched well enough to get the win. Bryce only gave up 1 earned run and, with our offense, that should have sealed the deal."

But the Dons' offense cooled off.

"This is a funny game," said Schuck. "Yesterday, I was saying how disciplined our approach at the plate has been, how we have not been chasing pitches and today was the complete opposite. I think the hitters were trying to do too much and we got away from who we are and how we go about our business."

"Usually, when you don't play the game the way it is supposed to be played, the little things don't go your way. Balls that usually find gaps get caught, hard hit balls tend to be right at people. Instead of trusting our process, we pressed a little, individually tried to do a little too much and that usually doesn't work out for the best. We were "jumpy" at the plate."

There were some pluses. Anthony Firestone was 4 for 4 with an RBI, Derek True continued to hit the ball hard with a double to left-center and Kai Uchio was 2-2 with a walk. Frankie Gamberdella started to come out of his funk, reaching base with a single and a hit-by-pitch. Jordan Harris kept his on-base streak alive with two walks.

"I am happy with how we competed in the 5th and 6th inning," Schuck said. "We got punched in the mouth and we responded. We have not been in that situation in some time and I liked how we answered. The problem is that there are 7 innings and they all need to be played with that type of focus and intent."

Another bright spot for the Dons was the relief pitching of Cody Orud. He threw the final two innings, gave up two hits and kept the hitters off balanced.

"Cody pitched great in a pressure situation and I know he feels bad about giving up the game-winning hit," Schuck said. "I told him that we could not of asked for a better appearance and it was not the last hit that cost us the game."

The Dons (9-5) play Clackamas, Ore. on Wednesday. Jackson Hamilton will get the start.