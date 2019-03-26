Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, March 26 , 2019, 11:00 pm | A Few Clouds 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

Santa Barbara Falls Short Against Moorpark, Has Win Streak Snapped

Bryce Warrecker Click to view larger
Bryce Warrecker pitched five solid innings against Moorpark. (Lisa Ishikawa photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 26, 2019 | 9:10 p.m.

Bryce Warrecker turned in a solid pitching performance, but Santa Barbara High's baseball team squandered several scoring opportunities and dropped a 5-4 decision to Moorpark on Tuesday at the Arizona Pride Classic.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak.

Warrecker went five innings and allowed seven hits, struck out three and didn't walk a batter.

"Bryce really competed today and did not want to come out of the game," Santa Barbara coach Steve Schuck said. "I feel bad for him because he pitched well enough to get the win. Bryce only gave up 1 earned run and, with our offense, that should have sealed the deal."

But the Dons' offense cooled off.

"This is a funny game," said Schuck. "Yesterday, I was saying how disciplined our approach at the plate has been, how we have not been chasing pitches and today was the complete opposite. I think the hitters were trying to do too much and we got away from who we are and how we go about our business."

"Usually, when you don't play the game the way it is supposed to be played, the little things don't go your way. Balls that usually find gaps get caught, hard hit balls tend to be right at people. Instead of trusting our process, we pressed a little, individually tried to do a little too much and that usually doesn't work out for the best. We were "jumpy" at the plate."

There were some pluses. Anthony Firestone was 4 for 4 with an RBI, Derek True continued to hit the ball hard with a double to left-center and Kai Uchio was 2-2 with a walk. Frankie Gamberdella started to come out of his funk, reaching base with a single and a hit-by-pitch. Jordan Harris kept his on-base streak alive with two walks. 

"I am happy with how we competed in the 5th and 6th inning," Schuck said. "We got punched in the mouth and we responded. We have not been in that situation in some time and I liked how we answered. The problem is that there are 7 innings and they all need to be played with that type of focus and intent."

Another bright spot for the Dons was the relief pitching of Cody Orud. He threw the final two innings, gave up two hits and kept the hitters off balanced.

"Cody pitched great in a pressure situation and I know he feels bad about giving up the game-winning hit," Schuck said. "I told him that we could not of asked for a better appearance and it was not the last hit that cost us the game."

The Dons (9-5) play Clackamas, Ore. on Wednesday. Jackson Hamilton will get the start.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 