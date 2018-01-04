Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:52 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara Falls Short at the Wire Against Oxnard, 60-59

An Oxnard defender tries to draw a charging foul against Santa Barbara’s Bryce Warrecker.  He led the Dons with 20 points.
An Oxnard defender tries to draw a charging foul against Santa Barbara’s Bryce Warrecker.  He led the Dons with 20 points.  (Gary Kim photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 4, 2018 | 11:06 p.m.

It was a perfectly executed length-of-the-court inbounds play that appeared to end with the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team being awarded a three-point play to tie the score in the final second of Thursday’s non-league game against Oxnard.

Unfortunately for the Dons, it didn’t go that way and they suffered their first loss of the season, 60-59, at J.R. Richards Gym.

Down 60-57, Jasper Johnson broke free from a screen at midcourt and Bryce Warrecker hit him in stride with a long pass. As Johnson went in for a lay-up, he was pushed from behind and the whistle blew. The Dons thought he'd be awarded with an “and-one" opportunity that would tie the score.

But the officials ruled that the basket didn’t count because Johnson was fouled as he picked up the ball and not while he was driving to the basket. Johnson was awarded two free throws — which he made — for a flagrant foul and the Dons were given the ball out of bounds, trailing 60-59. 

Aiden Douglas got free for an 18-foot shot but the ball clanged off the front of the rim. 

“They said he got fouled before he went up,” Santa Barbara coach Dave Bregante said of the officials’ explanation of the foul against Johnson. “I didn’t see it that way. I saw it in the act of shooting that he got fouled."

Santa Barbara had trouble handling Oxnard’s full-court press and the turnovers led to 34-29 deficit at halftime.

“It gave us trouble, especially in the first half,” Bregante said of the 2-2-1 press. “They press as well as any team. They do a real good job at it.”

Bregante pointed out that his team was still figuring things out as it was playing in just its seventh game. Oxnard, meanwhile, was playing its 17th game of the season and is now 11-6.

“It makes a big difference, too,” he said of the fewer games played. “I was proud of the way the kids battled back. We got down, we could have hung our heads a little bit. We kept battling, we’d get down 4-5 and we’d tie them.

“We were just one play away.”

Warrecker led Santa Barbara with 20 points and Jackson Hamilton had 11. Luis Cervantes and Justin Mack each scored 15 points and Jaron Waters tallied 11 for Oxnard.

Jackson Hamilton of the Dons goes inside against Oxnard’s Stacy Johnson. Click to view larger
Jackson Hamilton of the Dons goes inside against Oxnard’s Stacy Johnson. (Gary Kim photo)

The Dons did a better job protecting the ball in the second half against an athletic and quick Yellowjackets team. Morgan Peus scored off a steal and  Douglas followed with a three pointer to tie the score at 34-34. Douglas then fed Warrecker inside for basket and  Hamilton scored off a Peus assist for a 38-34 lead.

Waters sparked an Oxnard comeback with a steal and dunk. Justin Mack scored on a drive, Waters followed with a breakaway basket and Mack scored again on a floater to give the Yellowjackets a 42-41 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Santa Barbara’s Johnson made a terrific block on a drive by Waters and Warrecker scored inside and followed with a steal that led to a three-point play to even the score at 50-50 with 4:27 left in the fourth quarter.

Oxnard went ahead 57-52 after it grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed three-pointer and sank a free throw with 1:44 to play. 

John John Coleman followed his own miss to make it 57-54, but the Dons failed to score on its next two possession. They missed a three-pointer and Coleman was called for a charging foul after he passed the ball.

Oxnard made one of two free throws to take a 58-54 lead with 20 seconds left. 

The Dons missed another three but there was a tie-up on the rebound and they got the ball back because the possession arrow was in their favor. Johnson then buried a three-pointer to make it a 58-57 game with 3.2 seconds to go. 

Santa Barbara fouled Mack and he knocked down both free throws to make it 60-57. 

The Dons ran their well-designed out-of-bounds play, but they got a tough break at the end and came up short. 

Bregante said the intensity and physical nature of the game was something his players are going to have to learn and get used to in order “to be able to play and do the things we want to do under that type of pressure.

“I told the kids it was good for us,” he added. “We didn’t win the game, which would have been better, obviously, but I thought it was a good game for us.”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 