Santa Barbara Falls Short at the Wire Against Oxnard, 60-59

Boys Basketball

It was a perfectly executed length-of-the-court inbounds play that appeared to end with the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team being awarded a three-point play to tie the score in the final second of Thursday’s non-league game against Oxnard.

Unfortunately for the Dons, it didn’t go that way and they suffered their first loss of the season, 60-59, at J.R. Richards Gym.

Down 60-57, Jasper Johnson broke free from a screen at midcourt and Bryce Warrecker hit him in stride with a long pass. As Johnson went in for a lay-up, he was pushed from behind and the whistle blew. The Dons thought he'd be awarded with an “and-one" opportunity that would tie the score.

But the officials ruled that the basket didn’t count because Johnson was fouled as he picked up the ball and not while he was driving to the basket. Johnson was awarded two free throws — which he made — for a flagrant foul and the Dons were given the ball out of bounds, trailing 60-59.

Aiden Douglas got free for an 18-foot shot but the ball clanged off the front of the rim.

“They said he got fouled before he went up,” Santa Barbara coach Dave Bregante said of the officials’ explanation of the foul against Johnson. “I didn’t see it that way. I saw it in the act of shooting that he got fouled."

Santa Barbara had trouble handling Oxnard’s full-court press and the turnovers led to 34-29 deficit at halftime.

“It gave us trouble, especially in the first half,” Bregante said of the 2-2-1 press. “They press as well as any team. They do a real good job at it.”

Bregante pointed out that his team was still figuring things out as it was playing in just its seventh game. Oxnard, meanwhile, was playing its 17th game of the season and is now 11-6.

“It makes a big difference, too,” he said of the fewer games played. “I was proud of the way the kids battled back. We got down, we could have hung our heads a little bit. We kept battling, we’d get down 4-5 and we’d tie them.

“We were just one play away.”

Warrecker led Santa Barbara with 20 points and Jackson Hamilton had 11. Luis Cervantes and Justin Mack each scored 15 points and Jaron Waters tallied 11 for Oxnard.

The Dons did a better job protecting the ball in the second half against an athletic and quick Yellowjackets team. Morgan Peus scored off a steal and Douglas followed with a three pointer to tie the score at 34-34. Douglas then fed Warrecker inside for basket and Hamilton scored off a Peus assist for a 38-34 lead.

Waters sparked an Oxnard comeback with a steal and dunk. Justin Mack scored on a drive, Waters followed with a breakaway basket and Mack scored again on a floater to give the Yellowjackets a 42-41 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Santa Barbara’s Johnson made a terrific block on a drive by Waters and Warrecker scored inside and followed with a steal that led to a three-point play to even the score at 50-50 with 4:27 left in the fourth quarter.

Oxnard went ahead 57-52 after it grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed three-pointer and sank a free throw with 1:44 to play.

John John Coleman followed his own miss to make it 57-54, but the Dons failed to score on its next two possession. They missed a three-pointer and Coleman was called for a charging foul after he passed the ball.

Oxnard made one of two free throws to take a 58-54 lead with 20 seconds left.

The Dons missed another three but there was a tie-up on the rebound and they got the ball back because the possession arrow was in their favor. Johnson then buried a three-pointer to make it a 58-57 game with 3.2 seconds to go.

Santa Barbara fouled Mack and he knocked down both free throws to make it 60-57.

The Dons ran their well-designed out-of-bounds play, but they got a tough break at the end and came up short.

Bregante said the intensity and physical nature of the game was something his players are going to have to learn and get used to in order “to be able to play and do the things we want to do under that type of pressure.

“I told the kids it was good for us,” he added. “We didn’t win the game, which would have been better, obviously, but I thought it was a good game for us.”