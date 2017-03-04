Santa Barbara Falls to Defending Champion Loyola in Four Sets

Boys Volleyball

Santa Barbara High lost in four sets against boys volleyball powerhouse Loyola on Saturday in Los Angeles, 25-11, 25-12, 21-25, 25-16.

"After losing only three players from last year's CIF Division 1 championship team, Loyola came out strong and definitely has the potential to compete for the CIF title again this season," Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson said.

Will Rottman led the Dons with 13 kills, Henry Hancock had six kills and four blocks and opposite Aiden Douglas added three kills and two blocks.

Arneson was pleased with the progress of newcomer Austin Lind, a 6-foot-8 player off the basketball team. "He is making huge strides and proving to be a quick learner," said the coach.

Arneson also praised the play of libero Chase Nelson.

Santa Barbara plays its home opener on Tuesday against perennial power Mira Costa at 6 p.m.