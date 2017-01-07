Santa Barbara Falls to Mater Dei, 12-8

Water Polo

Freshman Abigail Hendrix scored four goals and had four steals for Santa Barbara High in a 12-8 girls water polo loss to Mater Dei on Saturday.

Grace Raisin had two goals and earned five ejections in the non-league game at Santa Barbara. Georgia Ransone and Jordan Duggan scored single goals for the Dons.

Santa Barbara next plays Corona-Santiago in a play-in game of the Tournament of Champions on Thursday at 3 p.m.



Mater Dei returns to Santa Barbara for the tournament and is the No. 3 seed.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.