Santa Barbara Falls to Mira Costa in Four Sets

Will Rottman returned to the Santa Barbara High boys volleyball team with a bang, blasting 24 kills, but it wasn't enough against perennial CIF Division1 power Mira Costa.

The Dons stayed close to the visiting Mustangs but fell in four sets, 25-22, 25-27, 25-18, 25-23, in a non-league match Friday at J.R. Richards Gym.

"Our overall passing and defense was good but we lost the serving and passing battle tonight," Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson said.

The Dons had a chance to win the first set. They had leads of 14-11 and 18-16, but were foiled by mistakes.

"I felt like we should’ve had Game 1 and we let it slip away. We committed 10 errors in Game 1," said Arneson.

Sam Meister had seven kills, middle blocker Kylan O'Connor contributed four kills and setter Henry Haber dished out 35 assists for the Dons.

"I was also pleased with Ben Sherman, who came in the middle and gave us some much needed energy," Arneson said. "It was a tough loss, and I am excited to get our entire team back for next week."

Rottman and Aiden Douglas joined the squad after playing for the basketball team in the CIF-Southern Section and State Tournaments.

Santa Barbara plays Cabrillo in a Channel League match at home on Tuesday before heading to San Diego for the Best of the West Tournament next Friday and Saturday.