Santa Barbara Falls to Newbury Park in 8-Inning Tango

Baseball

Feldman had two hits and Knight scored two runners with a double

Santa Barbara High baseball went the distance with Newbury Park, but the Panthers punched in an eighth-inning run to sink the Dons, 3-2, on Saturday.

Scott Feldman had two hits for the Dons, while Jeremy Knight packed in six innings of service on the mound.

The Dons gained an early two-run lead when Knight, facing two outs, hit a double with runners on first and second. Newbury scored a run in the third and finally tied the game in the bottom of the sixth.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the eighth when Newbury was able to knock in the winning run.

Santa Barbara will play at league opponent Ventura on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.