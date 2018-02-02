Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:46 am | Fair with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Falters in Fourth Quarter Against Buena

Bryce Warrecker of Santa Barbara is pressured by Tito Mendez, left, and Phil Drescher of Buena.
Bryce Warrecker of Santa Barbara is pressured by Tito Mendez, left, and Phil Drescher of Buena. (Gary Kim photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 2, 2018 | 9:28 p.m.

Santa Barbara High led Buena after three quarters on Friday night, but the Bulldogs took over in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Dons 24-6 to win the Channel League basketball game, 70-56, at J.R. Richards Gym.

Down 50-46, the Bulldogs hit five three-pointers in the final eight minutes and guard Tito Mendez attacked the basket and drew fouls. He made five of six free-throws and scored eight of his 14 points in the quarter.

Devin Cole led Buena with 27 points, including four three-pointers.

Santa Barbara fell behind 20-8 in the first quarter but battled back to take a 33-32 lead at halftime.

The Dons continued to play well in the third period and led 50-46 before Buena got hot and pulled away.

Bryce Warrecker scored 14 points and Jackson Hamilton had 12 to lead Santa Barbara, which fell to 1-5 in league and 7-7 overall. 

Buena is 6-1 and 18-4.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

