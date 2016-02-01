Santa Barbara Family YMCA Announces Ashley Arnold as New Director of Membership

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA is pleased to announce Ashley Arnold as its new director of membership.

Prior to joining the Santa Barbara Family YMCA team, Arnold spent five years at the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA in Santa Ynez, Calif., where she helped to grow their membership base, increase member retention and reform their marketing department.

“I have seen firsthand Ashley’s ability, talent and knowledge around membership services and outreach,” said Vince Iuculano, Santa Barbara Family YMCA associate executive director. “We are all very excited that she has joined our team.”

Arnold took business classes at Colorado State University and currently volunteers at Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), where she works with abused and neglected children.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, visit www.ciymca.org/santabarbara or call 805.687.7727.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Channel Islands YMCA.