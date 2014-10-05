YMCA Looks at Haley Street Youth Center As a Transformative Opportunity

After surveying Lower Eastside residents, organizers respond with a plan to provide youth and family exercise and wellness programs

With fresh coats of paint and new equipment lining the walls, the staff at the Haley Street Youth Center on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside is almost ready to welcome young people and their families through the doors.

A few things are left to do before the grand opening later this month — moving in stationary bicycles for the spin classes planned and signs for the building’s exterior — but most of the work has already been done by the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, which will be operating the center at 701 E. Haley St.

Program coordinator Jeanette Mendoza has already set up the schedule for October, which is packed with offerings like teen self-defense, cycling and family Zumba classes.

Open gym will also take place during the day, so members can come in and lift weights in the center’s small weight room.

Mendoza will be working in the club each day, along with co-worker Alex Jimenez and two others, and said she’s excited about getting to know the neighborhood’s young people.

“We really want to be the faces of Haley,” she said.

Mendoza, Tina Vincent, the YMCA’s sports and wellness director, and Vince Iuculano, associate executive director, gave Noozhawk a tour of the new space Thursday.

The Santa Barbara YMCA has been at its current location at 36 Hitchcock Way since 1960. With 127 years of service, the YMCA is the oldest operating nonprofit organization in Santa Barbara.

The former firehouse on Haley Street will be a second location for the YMCA, focused on youth and families.

Until last year, the building was the refuge of the nonprofit Primo Boxing, which provided young people with a place to box and exercise after school and had been the building’s longtime tenant since 1995.

Primo Boxing struggled to pay rent and was bailed out by the City of Santa Barbara multiple times. It finally vacated the building last fall.

“It was a program that was really valued by the community,” Iuculano said.

Rather than the YMCA coming in and outbidding Primo, once the building became available, the city contacted the YMCA and asked the organization to submit a proposal, he said.

The YMCA was one of three finalists, and the city’s Parks & Recreation Department offered it to the YMCA first.

In May, the organization presented its plans to the City Council, which approved them 6-0.

“That started the process of us getting the keys to the building,” Iuculano said.

The YMCA has been working hard since May, rehabbing the floors, painting, installing a basketball goal in the building’s back courtyard and other improvements.

Because of the small space — the building is just under 1,600 square feet — the Haley Street Y is expected to primarily serve residents from within a three-quarter-mile radius. By comparison, the Hitchcock Way facility is 60,000 square feet.

“We thought we could take the programs that work best for youth teens and families and move it down there,” Iuculano said.

Parking is tight in the area, so residents who can walk or bike to the club are expected to be the primary target audience.

After conducting an extensive outreach process to potential users of the club, YMCA staff found that the community didn’t have a lot of access to gyms or wellness classes.

“They think it’s for people who have money,” Iuculano said of the responses they got back.

A consultant brought back a 42-page report, which Iuculano admits he’s still reading through. What he’s found so far, however, is an affirmation of what the club had initially planned.

A club where nutrition classes are held, where people can lift weights, where parents can take a Zumba or spin class, and where kids can get homework help or join a sports league are things that seemed to line up with what residents wanted, he said.

“They wanted to be healthy, they wanted to have a safe place that understood the community,” he said.

Another consistent response, he said, was that residents were tired of nonprofit organizations coming to the Eastside and over-promising and under-delivering.

But the YMCA is focused on the long term, Iuculano said.

“We’ve already paid rent for the next three years,” he said. “We have a heart for making communities well.”

The organization is working to build relationships with Santa Barbara Junior High School and Ortega Park — both of which are just a block away — to coordinate sports leagues for young people.

An ongoing open house will be held Oct. 13-17, and the center will host a series of wellness lectures and a spin class introduction.

Membership will be required to take part in activities. Membership rates aren’t yet set but Iuculano said they will be “extremely affordable” and based on what people told the club they could pay during the feedback sessions.

The club will be offering membership sales that week, and Iuculano said the YMCA is actively seeking grants and donations to subsidize them.

A grand opening will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 20.

Click here for more information about the Haley Street Youth Center, or call 805.687.7720 x266.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .