Santa Barbara Family YMCA Honors Its Top Volunteer Fundraisers

Along with celebrating raising more than $160,000 in its annual campaign, the Santa Barbara Family YMCA honored volunteer campaigners this week with a special Victory dinner held at the Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church Event Center.

The special spotlight was reserved for Kathy Fagen-Fishel, the year’s top campaigner with well more than $13,000 in raised funds.

Other Honorary Award recipients, those raising more than $10,000, were board members Daniel Hochman and Mike Stoker.

Lazy Acres catered the dinner, and the evening’s entertainment included fun and exciting raffle prizes such as tickets to Disneyland, Williams-Sonoma cooking classes, and Pampering opportunities provided by Float Luxury Spa and Walter Claudio Studio.

The YMCA thanks those who donated their time and effort to the campaign as well as those who made monetary donations.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.