Santa Barbara Family YMCA Kicks Off 2016 Annual Campaign With Kentucky Derby-Themed Soirée

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA launched its annual campaign Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016 with a Kentucky Derby-themed soirée.

Approximately 300 people attended to kick off the YMCA’s fundraising efforts with dinner, drinks and dancing.

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA has set a goal of $185,000 for this year’s annual campaign, chaired by Matt Rowe and co-chaired by Tom and Beth Schmid.

This year marks the sixth annual campaign that Rowe has participated in, and the third of which he has been campaign chair.

“Already a lot of planning and organization has gone into turning our $185,000 goal into a reality,” Rowe said. “The money raised allows the Santa Barbara Family YMCA to make good on our promise to be an inclusive and responsible force for positive change in our community.”

Every dollar raised in the annual campaign is applied to placing kids and families in need into YMCA programs such as summer day camp, teen development, senior fitness, afterschool care, the LIVESTRONG cancer survivor program and memberships.

“Through the generosity of our donors, the Y provides everyone the opportunity to be healthy and thrive, to connect with others and contribute to a better community,” said Santa Barbara Family YMCA Executive Director Tim Hardy.

The event was made possible with the generosity of the following community sponsors: Santa Barbara Brewing Company, Santa Barbara Winery, Sort This Out Cellars and Lazy Acres Market.

During 2014-15, the YMCA provided more than $500,000 in financial assistance to families and individuals for membership or programs such as child care, camp, sports and after-school programs.

“Everything the YMCA does is in service of making us better. For some people, these services may not be attainable because of cost,” Hardy noted. “The YMCA makes sure that these services are available to everyone in our community, regardless of income.”

Donations to the YMCA can be made in person or via mail at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, located at 36 Hitchcock Way, or by calling 805.687.7727.

For more information on the annual campaign or to make an online donation, visit ciymca.org/santabarbara.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.