Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 6:13 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Family YMCA Kicks Off 2016 Annual Campaign With Kentucky Derby-Themed Soirée

Santa Barbara YMCA Executive Director Tim Hardy; his wife, Pat Pinkerton; Campaign Chair Matt Rowe; Board Chair Jaylon Letendre; Associate Executive Director Vince Iuculano; and his wife, Kelly Iuculano. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara YMCA Executive Director Tim Hardy; his wife, Pat Pinkerton; Campaign Chair Matt Rowe; Board Chair Jaylon Letendre; Associate Executive Director Vince Iuculano; and his wife, Kelly Iuculano. (Santa Barbara Family YMCA photo)
By Amy Bernstein for the Santa Barbara Family YMCA | February 16, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA launched its annual campaign Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016 with a Kentucky Derby-themed soirée.

Approximately 300 people attended to kick off the YMCA’s fundraising efforts with dinner, drinks and dancing.

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA has set a goal of $185,000 for this year’s annual campaign, chaired by Matt Rowe and co-chaired by Tom and Beth Schmid.

This year marks the sixth annual campaign that Rowe has participated in, and the third of which he has been campaign chair.

“Already a lot of planning and organization has gone into turning our $185,000 goal into a reality,” Rowe said. “The money raised allows the Santa Barbara Family YMCA to make good on our promise to be an inclusive and responsible force for positive change in our community.” 

Every dollar raised in the annual campaign is applied to placing kids and families in need into YMCA programs such as summer day camp, teen development, senior fitness, afterschool care, the LIVESTRONG cancer survivor program and memberships.

“Through the generosity of our donors, the Y provides everyone the opportunity to be healthy and thrive, to connect with others and contribute to a better community,” said Santa Barbara Family YMCA Executive Director Tim Hardy.

The event was made possible with the generosity of the following community sponsors: Santa Barbara Brewing Company, Santa Barbara Winery, Sort This Out Cellars and Lazy Acres Market.

During 2014-15, the YMCA provided more than $500,000 in financial assistance to families and individuals for membership or programs such as child care, camp, sports and after-school programs.

“Everything the YMCA does is in service of making us better. For some people, these services may not be attainable because of cost,” Hardy noted. “The YMCA makes sure that these services are available to everyone in our community, regardless of income.”

Donations to the YMCA can be made in person or via mail at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, located at 36 Hitchcock Way, or by calling 805.687.7727.

For more information on the annual campaign or to make an online donation, visit ciymca.org/santabarbara.

Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 